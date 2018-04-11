Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly "Distraught" Amidst Tristan Thompson Cheating Allegations

Yesterday, two different videos surfaced of Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on pregnant girlfriend Khloé Kardashian. In one of the videos, it's unclear whether Thompson was kissing or talking to a woman who's clearly not Khloé. However, in another one of the videos Thompson is very clearly kissing another woman. The footage was reportedly taken back in October while Khloé was three months pregnant. Now, according to a source via E!, Khloé is "distraught" and in "complete disbelief." (Understandably.)

"Her entire world has been turned upside down. She cried hysterically all night. She begged to come back to L.A. and tried to find any way to make it work, but her doctor wouldn't let her," revealed the source. "She just wants to be with her family and leave as soon as possible. Kris is there and completely supporting her."

"She will obviously never be able to trust Tristan again or look at him the same way. Her world is shattered. She is in complete disbelief that this is happening. The family absolutely believes it's in Khloe's best interest to end the relationship, but will support her either way."

The source continues, "She feels defeated and betrayed. Kris has been there to help calm her. They are all really worried, and all of the sisters are dropping everything to be with her. They all keep reassuring her that everything will be okay and to stay calm for the baby."

Khloé is currently in Cleveland, where Thompson lives, awaiting the birth of her first child. The couple have been dating since 2016, and they have yet to comment on the allegations.