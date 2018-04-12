Today's Top Stories
Tristan Thompson Was in the Delivery Room with Khloé When She Gave Birth

Not awkward at all!

Khloé Kardashian has welcomed her first child with Tristan Thompson, and despite the cheating allegations against him she reportedly allowed him in the delivery room. Khloé was also joined by Kourtney, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Khloe's best friend Mallika Haaq.

According to TMZ, Khloé is reportedly "putting her feelings on hold" for what she believes is best for her child, and wants to allow her to bond with her father.

📸 @sashasamsonova

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

No word yet on the baby's name, or how Khloé will handle the situation, but she'll clearly take some time before she addresses the cheating allegations along with the birth of her first child.

