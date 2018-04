If you haven't already noticed, the internet is not happy with Tristan Thompson. When two videos surfaced the other day of the basketball star allegedly cheating on pregnant girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, Twitter users immediately condemned the basketball player. Now that Khloé has welcomed her first child, fans are taking to Twitter to congratulate Khloé—and only Khloé—on the birth of her daughter.

Congrats to @khloekardashian giving birth. This is supposed to be the the most beautiful time in her life! Poor girl, I hope you can find happiness with your newborn 🎉 — Khadijah 🌸 (@Kadidia) April 12, 2018

Congrats to Khloe Kardashian & NOBODY ELSE on the birth of her baby girl 😍 #teamkoko — Mackenzie Newcomb (@MackinStyle) April 12, 2018

Congrats on the baby girl! @khloekardashian 👼🏻💐 — oscar wylde (@OMFGITSOSCAR) April 12, 2018

Congrats to @khloekardashian ! On her babygirl 🤗! — Stephanie B' (@PHANNY_0601) April 12, 2018

Just want to give @khloekardashian a big hug ! Congrats koko , better drop TT and name her kardashian 👶🏻❤️ — Lupe Gonzalez (@LupeG1214) April 12, 2018

Congrats @khloekardashian omg I'm SO happy for you!!!!!!! You're so beautiful and strong and girl YOU GOT THIS!! LOVE YOU DOLL

XOXOXOXOXOXOXOXOXO — Belinda (@luvpink8472) April 12, 2018

CONGRATS TO KHLOE KARDASHIAN - NOT TO TRASH THOMPSON pic.twitter.com/XBlLVeJqNg — Emily Couillard (@emilycouillard) April 12, 2018

Congrats to you @khloekardashian on the birth of your baby girl❤️ Stay strong you will be a great mama to your little girl💗 — Lande Barber (@xlandebarberx) April 12, 2018

Congrats to @khloekardashian but not to trashcan tristan — Jessica (@JessicaAnneXOXO) April 12, 2018

We’re here to help raise the baby @khloekardashian 💕 congrats !!!!! — Melina (@melinabambina) April 12, 2018