Khloé Kardashian Has Named Her Baby Girl

Say hello to True Thompson! Just four days after giving birth to her daughter with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Khloé announced the name of her baby girl via Instagram this afternoon:

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

News that Khloé's boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star Tristan Thompson, had cheated on her with multiple women broke just a day before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth. But despite all of that (and the reports that she was "distraught" and feeling "betrayed") a source told People, "Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl—she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters."

Congrats Khloé, so happy for you and True! (And we can't wait to see her adorable face, so whenever you want to post those pictures, we'll be right here waiting.)