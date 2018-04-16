Today's Top Stories
The Best Twitter Reactions to Khloé Kardashian Naming Her Baby True

Good American Good Mama Khloe Kardashain
Good American

Khloé Kardashian has finally announced the name of her new baby girl and it's, well... unexpected? Or considering the baby's cousins have names like Stormi, Saint, and Dream, perhaps it is expected. Anyway, Khloé named her daughter True Thompson (a name that starts with a T or a K, as promised!), and the internet has feelings—particularly about the baby's last name, since Khloé decided to go with her basketball player boyfriend's surname even after all the drama that went down last week.

Here, the best reactions from Twitter:

