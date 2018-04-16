The Best Twitter Reactions to Khloé Kardashian Naming Her Baby True

Khloé Kardashian has finally announced the name of her new baby girl and it's, well... unexpected? Or considering the baby's cousins have names like Stormi, Saint, and Dream, perhaps it is expected. Anyway, Khloé named her daughter True Thompson (a name that starts with a T or a K, as promised!), and the internet has feelings—particularly about the baby's last name, since Khloé decided to go with her basketball player boyfriend's surname even after all the drama that went down last week.

Here, the best reactions from Twitter:

Oh the irony of Khloe Kardashian’s baby being named “True Thompson,” a whole new level of petty squad naming Tristan’s child after the only quality he doesn’t have. And I ain’t mad about it. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XLxM2cK6Wn — Jessica Starzyk (@jessallover) April 16, 2018

Kris Jenner when she finds out Khloe named her Child True Thompson and not Kardashian 😂 pic.twitter.com/QOoBiUNTLq — Ali (@RoyMustang786) April 16, 2018

Me pretending Khloe didn’t give that kid her two timing baby daddy’s last name. #TrueThompson pic.twitter.com/KkAe2nEfPQ — Kelli Tee (@kellwiththetea) April 16, 2018

Truly stormi in the north west of Chicago — Melina Jordan (@Melindaajg) April 16, 2018

With a strong chance of Reign — Hayleigh Murphy (@hayleighmurphy_) April 16, 2018

But it was all a dream — sami cardone 🐻 (@tucansam223) April 16, 2018

This name is so ironic given Tristan’s life is a Lie 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ #TrueThompson pic.twitter.com/OKHrsnrQWB — Elyse Frank (@ElyseFrank) April 16, 2018

YOU CAN'T NAME UR CHILD WHAT U WANT UR MAN TO BE!!!!!!!! ASK ANYONE!!!! #TRUE #TRUETHOMPSON — mariah smith (@mRiah) April 16, 2018

"Your dad cheated on your mom, True or False?"



True Thompson: "Who’s False?" pic.twitter.com/w2o9pwwO8R — (@3lone) April 16, 2018

True Thompson sounds like Khloé Kardashian got sick of answering questions about Tristan Thompson's cheating and just decided, "My daughter's name is the answer. It's True." — Francesca Bacardi (@OriginalFresca) April 16, 2018

shoulda given that baby Kardashian as a last name and kept moving sis but ok… ☕️ pic.twitter.com/mz4aU6DpGS — luce (@lucyxheffron) April 16, 2018

