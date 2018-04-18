Khloé Kardashian Is Looking to Her Sisters for Motherhood Advice

Khloé Kardashian is a new mom! She gave birth to her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True Thompson, less than a week ago, amid rumors (and proof) that he cheated on her. And though she has reportedly already forgiven him, Khloé is looking to her sisters to be a source of support and motherhood advice during this time.

In a post on her website titled, "Why My Sisters are the Ultimate Mom Mentors," Khloé wrote, "My sisters are all such phenomenal moms! Sure, we disagree on some of our parenting skills, but ultimately I look up to them so much as mothers."

We’re on our way sis... A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2018 at 4:23pm PDT

She continued, "Even though I'm not big on taking advice—I don't believe there's only one-way-or-the-highway and we all have to adapt into our own routines."

"It's so comforting to know that I have sisters whom I can ask about anything that may come up. Just by observing them as moms, I've already learned so much," she said.

Her sisters have stayed by her side throughout her pregnancy and during the cheating scandal. Kim even returned the favor and held Khloé's leg in the delivery room. Khloé didn't mention anything about Tristan in her post, but she has acknowledged him via her Instagram photo, revealing their daughter's name.