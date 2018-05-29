Chrissy Teigen Shared the Most Adorable First Photo of Luna and Baby Miles

It's been less than two weeks since Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just welcomed their son, Miles Theodore Stephens, and Luna looks like she's got this big sister thing down. (Maybe she's taking advice from Princess Charlotte who also has a new baby brother?!)

Last night, Teigen shared the cutest photo of Luna and Miles together on Instagram for the first time. In the picture, big sister Luna seems to be caring for her new brother by giving him a pacifier. Teigen simply captioned the photo with a red heart, giving photo credit to Legend's brother, Ron Stephens.

❤️ / 📷: @bumper3077 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 28, 2018 at 9:10pm PDT

This is only Miles' second social media appearance—and how sweet is it that it's with Luna? She seems to be adjusting to her role nicely. But before Miles' arrival, Legend said he thought Luna wasn't ready to be a big sister yet.

"Luna’s gonna be an issue. I think she’ll probably have some growing pains because she’s currently running the house right now," Legend said at a Tribeca Talks event at the Tribeca Film Festival. "She’s used to being the center of everything right now, so we’ll see how she adjusts to sharing the spotlight."



Teigen has been so candidly honest about motherhood—and, well, life in general—so we're sure she'll comment if Luna starts struggling with sharing that spotlight. For now, it seems that Luna is loving being a big sister. Hopefully there's many more adorable pics of Luna and Miles to come!