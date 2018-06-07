Chrissy Teigen Shares a Heart-Melting Tribute to Her Son on Instagram

It's been three weeks since Chrissy Teigen gave birth to her son, Miles. The newborn arrived earlier than expected, and Teigen posted an adorable photo of him on Instagram to commemorate his original due date.



"Today was your original due date but you heard how cool we are since that’s all we talk about (how cool we are) and you wanted to see what all the fuss was about, 3 weeks early," she captioned her Instagram. "Well we tricked u! We are boring AF but we love you!"

Miles is the second child of Teigen and her husband, John Legend. Together they welcomed a baby girl, Luna Stephens, in April 2016 who looks like a perfect mix of her parents. Last week, Teigen shared a photo of Luna holding her little brother's pacifier and I think I'm going to explode from the cuteness.

❤️ / 📷: @bumper3077 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 28, 2018 at 9:10pm PDT

In no surprise whatsoever, Teigen has also been extremely real about motherhood—capturing on Instagram the "asian pear underwear" she wears while breastfeeding. Can Chrissy and John adopt me, too?