Khloé Kardashian and Baby True Return Home to L.A.—on Father's Day

Friends and family threw them a huge party.

It's been two months since Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her daughter, True Thompson, in Cleveland—where True's father Tristan Thompson lives. Since news broke of the infamous cheating allegations against Thompson, just a few days before her daughter's birth, there's been a lot of speculation about when Khloé would make her way back home to friends and family.

Yesterday, Khloé finally returned to L.A. and captured the moment on her Instagram Story. The new mom posted a series of pictures, including a sign that read, "Welcome Home!!! We missed you! Xo Alexa, Jeanne, Allison, Angelo, & Juanita" surrounded by balloons and cookies with True's face on it.

Ironically, Khloé and True returned home on Father's Day. No word on whether Tristan came back with them, but Khloé wished him a happy Father's Day with a simple caption, "Happy Father's Day." In the picture, Tristan's holding True's hand in her carseat. They likely waited to come home after Tristan finished the NBA Finals (they lost, btw).

Khloé and Tristan have yet to address their relationship status following the cheating rumors, but clearly the new parents are putting their issues aside for baby True.

