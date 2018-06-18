Today's Top Stories
You Can Stream Beyoncé and Jay-Z's New Album on Spotify and iTunes Right Now

Surprise!

Got a case of the Mondays? I did, too, until I discovered that Beyoncé and Jay-Z just dropped their joint album Everything Is Love on ~every~ streaming platform. Yup, no need to beg, borrow, and steal for a TIDAL login anymore—the album is officially available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and Amazon.

Like Beyoncé's 2016 Lemonade, the couple's surprise album was released exclusively on Jay-Z's streaming service TIDAL over the weekend. And considering the album features a quick dig on Spotify (on the track "NICE," Beyoncé raps, "If I gave two fucks—two fucks about streaming numbers / Would have put Lemonade up on Spotify), fans weren't anticipating seeing Everything Is Love on additional platforms.

Suffice it to say, the news has been warmly welcomed:

Could this mean we'll see Lemonade on Spotify in the near future? Probably not, but a girl can dream, right? In the meantime, I'll be listening to Everything Is Love on repeat, thank you very much.

