You Can Stream Beyoncé and Jay-Z's New Album on Spotify and iTunes Right Now

Got a case of the Mondays? I did, too, until I discovered that Beyoncé and Jay-Z just dropped their joint album Everything Is Love on ~every~ streaming platform. Yup, no need to beg, borrow, and steal for a TIDAL login anymore—the album is officially available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and Amazon.

Like Beyoncé's 2016 Lemonade, the couple's surprise album was released exclusively on Jay-Z's streaming service TIDAL over the weekend. And considering the album features a quick dig on Spotify (on the track "NICE," Beyoncé raps, "If I gave two fucks—two fucks about streaming numbers / Would have put Lemonade up on Spotify), fans weren't anticipating seeing Everything Is Love on additional platforms.

Suffice it to say, the news has been warmly welcomed:

Too happy that Beyoncé and Jay Z’s new album is on Spotify 🤩 — Anjali Neel (@anjalineel) June 18, 2018

Jay Z and Beyonce’s new album is on spotify 😱 #TheCarters pic.twitter.com/iZfF22kZ5J — Ashleigh (@_AshleighJane) June 18, 2018

I was <this close> to signing up to Tidal but the new Beyonce and Jay Z album is on Spotify! Like. What?!?! — Ruth (@ruthybee) June 18, 2018

Could this mean we'll see Lemonade on Spotify in the near future? Probably not, but a girl can dream, right? In the meantime, I'll be listening to Everything Is Love on repeat, thank you very much.