Since giving birth to angel-pie daughter True Thompson, Khloé Kardashian has been inseparable from her baby girl. But, like all new moms whether they’re mere mortal or Kardashian-level of celebrity, Koko is now facing the realities of going back to work.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Snapchat to share an emotional video about how she’s really feeling at the thought of ending her maternity leave and getting back to… well, whatever it is the Kardashians do to continue building their empire.

Opening up about having to leave adorable baby True for the first time, Khloé revealed in her heartfelt Snaps that she’s feeling overwhelming anxiety about being away from her daughter. “Tomorrow is my first day back to work,” Kardashian explained while cuddling her baby. "I have missed a feeding here or there with True, but I've never missed multiple feedings in a day. So I have a ton of anxiety.”

Dreading July 6 as her back-to-work date, a downcast Khloé added: “I’ve been getting anxious about it and today I’m very anxious. I don’t know how I’m going to leave her all day tomorrow. That’s freaking me out, but I’ve got to go back to work at some point. I’ll be okay.”

In a second Snap, she admitted that it’s only now she has her own child that she understands what all the fuss from her sisters has been about. “I don’t know what to do because I love our routine together. Kourtney I take back all the times I’ve made fun of you,” Khloé confessed.

@kourtneykardash @khloekardashian Is Sorry 😂💖 A post shared by True Thompson (@truethompsonk) on Jul 5, 2018 at 2:32pm PDT

No one ever said that juggling being a doting parent and also bossing as a media mogul was ever going to be easy, but you've got this, Khloé. Hopefully, Kris Jenner is pretty understanding when it comes to working flexi-time on your shifts as a Kardashian.