Chrissy Teigen Posts an Instagram 'Mom Bod' Video and Gets Real About Her Insecurities

Because, she says, "Instagram is crazy."

Queen of all things honest and internet-related, Chrissy Teigen posted a raw and unedited video of her self-proclaimed “mom bod” this week, admitting that she’s still trying to accept her changing body after giving birth to her two children. Filming her thighs and stomach in their au naturale state, the model zoomed in on her stretch marks in all their glory. She proudly captioned her post “mom bod alert!”, which is truly a mood for the next time I eat too much.

Chrissy is currently vacationing in Bali with husband John Legend, 2-year-old daughter Luna, and nine-week-old son, Miles, and took the opportunity while in paradise to defiantly burst an Instagram filtered bubble or two. “I guess these just aren’t going to go away,” she told 19.3 million followers. “This is my new body.”

Explaining her decision to share the refreshingly frank post across social media, Chrissy tweeted: “Instagram is crazy. I think it’s awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol’ bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing.”

But don’t get her wrong. The 32-year-old model also went on to happily confess that she’s far from unconditionally loving every inch of herself right now, which is relatable af. “I don’t really call this ‘body confidence’ because I’m not quite there yet,” she added. “I’m still super insecure. I’m just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!”

What a queen. If Chrissy Teigen and John Legend want to think about becoming the new Obamas, I wouldn’t be mad about it.

