In today's episode of Celebrity Babies Who Look Exactly Like Their Parents, Chrissy Teigen posted an adorable video of her son Miles, and I literally cannot stop watching it—mainly because he's so freaking cute, but also because he looks exactly like his father, John Legend.

Clearly I'm not the only person who thinks this. Fans immediately commented on Chrissy's picture:

"He’s john’s twin!!!"

The cutest baby [heart emoji] he looks just like his dad."

And my favorite: "Omg you gave birth to your husband!"

Khloé Kardashian also commented, "Oh come on!!!!! The cuteness is too much to handle" and perhaps the most relatable comment came from DJ and HBFIT Founder Hannah Bronfman who wrote, "Omgggg the ears are also my go to."

Chrissy and John have been enjoying some much-needed R&R in Bali for the past few weeks (no, I don't think they're ever coming home), and spending quality time with their kids, Luna, 2, and Miles, 2 months. In the video, Chrissy is playing with Miles' ears while he makes adorable coo'ing sounds and I've re-watched it about 10 times already.



👶🏽 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 13, 2018 at 4:16pm PDT

The cookbook author, model, and Twitter whisperer gave birth to her son in May. Since then, Chrissy has been extremely real about her body insecurities—especially after giving birth—and admitted that she's still trying to accept her changing body. While in Bali, she also shared a photo of herself during a vaginal steaming session, which, same.

It's been a relaxing vacation, to say the least.