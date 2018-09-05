image
Today's Top Stories
1
Teaching In the Age of Mass Shootings
image
2
I Found the World's Best Denim Jacket
image
3
The First 'AHS: Apocalypse' Footage Is Here
Puerto Rico Faces Extensive Damage After Hurricane Maria
4
Puerto Rico’s Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto Is Still Mad
image
5
The Absolute Best Coats for Fall, All Under $250

Khloé Kardashian Responds to the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

"I'm not acting as if Tristan didn't cheat..."

image
Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - August 17, 2018
Getty ImagesHollywood To You/Star Max

Remember when that video of Tristan Thompson with another woman surfaced just a few days before Khloé was expected to give birth to their first child in Cleveland? Yeah, well, five months later Khloé has officially confirmed the cheating rumors are true.

A heated debate began in celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton's Instagram comments (naturally) when Perez posted an Instagram of Khloé and Tristan captioned, "Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly talking MARRIAGE. Get the deets by swiping up in our Instagram Stories & Khloe Highlights."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Khloé then commented on the post, "Who makes up this crap you guys post?? This is how slow the news is? You need this ridiculous story?? What a waste."

Fans (haters?) then started attacking Khloé in the comments, which prompted the new mom to confirm the Tristan cheating rumors. "I'm not acting as if Tristan didn't cheat," she says. "I'm saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is 'crap.' Not upset by commenters. Not upset by anything. Only pointing out when blogs create stories for you all to believe when it's just simply untrue."

image
Instagram / @CommentsByCelebs

Khloé and Tristan's relationship has been undefined since the 34-year-old gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, in April. The parents seem to be doing their best to work things out for True (they just took a PDA-filled vacation together in Mexico with Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons), but like any major relationship in the public eye it certainly hasn't been easy.

Related Stories
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 12, 2018
Khloe and Tristan Take True on a Family Vacation
image
Here's True Thompson Riding In Her Mini Bentley
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 9 Priyanka and Nick Had a Date with Joe and Sophie
image The First 'AHS: Apocalypse' Footage Is Here
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend The WellChild Awards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Favorite Movies
Haider Ackermann : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 Kourtney and Younes Are Reportedly Back Together
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend The WellChild Awards See Harry and Meghan at the WellChild Awards
image Tia Booth Responds to 'The Bachelor' Announcement
image The Ultimate Halloween Party Playlist
'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Jun 2018 Selena Gomez Hasn't Been on Internet in Months
image This Is Your Newest 'Bachelor'
image
David Beckham's Hotness Evolution