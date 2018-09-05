Remember when that video of Tristan Thompson with another woman surfaced just a few days before Khloé was expected to give birth to their first child in Cleveland? Yeah, well, five months later Khloé has officially confirmed the cheating rumors are true.

A heated debate began in celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton's Instagram comments (naturally) when Perez posted an Instagram of Khloé and Tristan captioned, "Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly talking MARRIAGE. Get the deets by swiping up in our Instagram Stories & Khloe Highlights."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Khloé then commented on the post, "Who makes up this crap you guys post?? This is how slow the news is? You need this ridiculous story?? What a waste."

Fans (haters?) then started attacking Khloé in the comments, which prompted the new mom to confirm the Tristan cheating rumors. "I'm not acting as if Tristan didn't cheat," she says. "I'm saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is 'crap.' Not upset by commenters. Not upset by anything. Only pointing out when blogs create stories for you all to believe when it's just simply untrue."

Instagram / @CommentsByCelebs

Khloé and Tristan's relationship has been undefined since the 34-year-old gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, in April. The parents seem to be doing their best to work things out for True (they just took a PDA-filled vacation together in Mexico with Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons), but like any major relationship in the public eye it certainly hasn't been easy.