Jordyn Woods' Red Table Talk Interview Did Not Please Kardashian Fans

Khloé accused Jordyn of lying right afterwards.

image
By Rachel Epstein
SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods Launch Event
Emma McIntyreGetty Images

Believe it or not, it's only been nine days since news broke that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods. In an attempt to make amends for the situation, Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk to discuss the drama and apologize for hooking up with Tristan.

Most fans have mixed reactions about the Red Table Talk interview (you can catch up on all of the deets here), but hardcore Kardashian fans are still unforgiving of Woods. See the best reactions to the interview, below.

And the most OMG of them all:

