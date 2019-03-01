Believe it or not, it's only been nine days since news broke that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods. In an attempt to make amends for the situation, Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk to discuss the drama and apologize for hooking up with Tristan.



Most fans have mixed reactions about the Red Table Talk interview (you can catch up on all of the deets here), but hardcore Kardashian fans are still unforgiving of Woods. See the best reactions to the interview, below.

Is it appropriate to have an automated email to say I’m out of the office so that I can watch the Jordyn Woods interview? — Brittney (@jambobrittney) March 1, 2019

#JordynWoods interview was so anticlimatic....why even do it when you had an iron-clad NDA not to talk about the #kardashian family on air — michelle (@chelle127belle) March 1, 2019

that jordyn interview tho — audrey. 🦋 (@HALSEYSHEAVENs) March 1, 2019

My boss- “convenient how the minute the Jordyn Woods interview is uploaded you demand to take a break”



Me- pic.twitter.com/8PVRFbkKjb — N o e l l e 🌙 (@1st_No_L) March 1, 2019

I just watched Jordyn’s interview and let me say ............. kindly leave her alone , we need to go after the really bitch here , Tristian — brooklyn 💞 (@hazyhoranxx) March 1, 2019

Jordyn Woods telling all these lies in this interview..... #RedTableTalk pic.twitter.com/rVnVM97DTh — Ella ღ (@FentyLKnowles) March 1, 2019

DAWG is anyone watching this Jordyn Woods interview on the Red Talk Table? Sis is saying ANYTHING! This interview just make her sound more guilty lawd🤦🏽‍♀️ — tr3 (@igbolocs) March 1, 2019

This Jordyn Woods interview is making me feel NUTS. Tristan kissed HER and she goes “He’s not in the wrong” ??????? — Bizzy Emerson (@bizzyems) March 1, 2019

The only true quote from Jordyn Woods in this WHOLE INTERVIEW is “let me just pretend that didn’t happen” #RedTableTalk pic.twitter.com/eHKoRlau0D — aw how tweet (@Heyykrispy) March 1, 2019

Ok I finished the Jordyn Woods interview. I believer her. I believe nothing passed a kiss happened. Now let’s move on, and let her and Kylie work back to being cool again. pic.twitter.com/quCp9fiC77 — αитнoиу. (@MyLifeAsAD) March 1, 2019

Just watched Jordyn’s interview.........idk man — Shy ❄️ (@shanialovexo) March 1, 2019

And the most OMG of them all:

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

i was ready to give jordyn the benefit of the doubt after watching her interview but khloe tweeted 😭 — peachy (@yukheisarea) March 1, 2019

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE