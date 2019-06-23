image
Did Khloé Kardashian Just Shade Jordyn Woods in an Instagram Comment?

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
    • Khloé replied to a fan on Instagram who comment on a picture of her and her BFF, Malika Haqq, saying that Khloé and Malika's friendship is the only one fans can trust. Khloé's reply was simply, "Same," which many think is intended as shade at Jordyn, who was a longtime friend of the famous family before becoming involved with Tristan.

        Khloé Kardashian might be throwing some fresh shade at Jordyn Woods as the fallout from their shared drama with Tristan Thompson plays out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

        The maybe-shade in question comes in the form of a comment Khloé shared on her latest Instagram post.

        In the Instagram post, Khloé and Malika are sitting in a studio with a purple and pink-lit backdrop. "Work day with my BFF. Not a bad day 😜," Khloé captioned the pic.

        The picture drew tons of comments (as, you know, any post that a Kardashian makes on social media does). Malika wrote, "Why are our heads going in the same direction 🤣."

        A fan slid into the comments to add, "The only friendship we trust."

        And this, people, is where things get interesting and potentially shady. Khloé replied to said fan comment, writing back, "Same."

        Here are the receipts, courtesy of Comments by Celebs:

        View this post on Instagram

        Obviously same. #CommentsByCelebs

        A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

