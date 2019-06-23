Did Khloé Kardashian Just Shade Jordyn Woods in an Instagram Comment?

Kardashian-Jenner fans the world over are reliving the Jordyn Woods/Khloé Kardashian/Tristan Thompson drama right now as the situation plays out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Khloé replied to a fan on Instagram who comment on a picture of her and her BFF, Malika Haqq, saying that Khloé and Malika's friendship is the only one fans can trust. Khloé's reply was simply, "Same," which many think is intended as shade at Jordyn, who was a longtime friend of the famous family before becoming involved with Tristan.

Instagram account Comments by Celebs captured the fan comment and Khloé's response.

In the Instagram post, Khloé and Malika are sitting in a studio with a purple and pink-lit backdrop. "Work day with my BFF. Not a bad day 😜," Khloé captioned the pic.

The picture drew tons of comments (as, you know, any post that a Kardashian makes on social media does). Malika wrote, "Why are our heads going in the same direction 🤣."

A fan slid into the comments to add, "The only friendship we trust."

And this, people, is where things get interesting and potentially shady. Khloé replied to said fan comment, writing back, "Same."



Here are the receipts, courtesy of Comments by Celebs:

