Sophie Turner Wore a Pink, Tiered Babydoll Dress to a Family Picnic

Sophie Tuner's pregnancy style is basically my mood board for the rest of 2020. She's been spotted matching with her husband Joe Jonas in white t-shirts; sporting a covetable midi skirt while running out for breakfast; and, most recently, glowing in a pink tie babydoll dress. The Game of Thrones star wore the dress over a white t-shirt and finished off the outfit with black furry slides. She accessorized her look with a gold necklace and, of course, a face mask. Basically, it all makes me want to go on a socially distanced picnic with my friends wearing my best sundress ASAP.



Turner wore the outfit out for a sunny picnic Monday afternoon in Studio City, California with Jonas and Turner's parents Sally and Andrew, who are in town. This likely means it's not long before the bonus Jonas, a.k.a. Turner-Jonas Junior, is expected to arrive, and my mood is suddenly lifted.

BACKGRID

This isn't Turner's first dress moment of the season, either. Just last week, she was spotted wearing a short white dress over what looks like a gray unitard, or a gray top and shorts. Photos of the fit were also très cute because 1) their dogs were present, and 2) Turner was photographed lovingly touching her stomach.

The Mega Agency

"Joe and Sophie are excited to be new parents and have been enjoying the process of getting ready for their baby," said a source close to the couple said to Entertainment Tonight. "Sophie and Joe have been trying to also stay active going on walks and hiking... the whole Jonas family is looking forward to showering the new addition with love," the source added. "Sophie is due soon and can't wait to be a mom."

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

