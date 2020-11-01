Chrissy Teigen Got a Tribute Tattoo in Honor of Her Son, Jack

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Chrissy Teigen shared some updates with fans about how she's doing since suffering a pregnancy loss earlier this fall.

Chrissy had been expecting her third child, a son, with husband John Legend and revealed that they had been calling the baby "Jack."

On Twitter, Chrissy admitted that she now has a "naturally frowny mouth." "It's kind of wild how much I laugh and smile and how it's still frowny, no matter what," she wrote along with a video of herself frowning in the mirror. She also shared a picture of a tattoo of Jack's name she recently got on her wrist in honor of her late son.

The model and best-selling author took to Twitter on Saturday to share a couple of updates with fans following her pregnancy loss earlier this fall. Chrissy shared a video of herself looking in the bathroom mirror, her lips posed in a seemingly-permanent frown. In a tweet along with the video, Chrissy explained that frowning is her her default setting.

"I have gotten used to my naturally frowny mouth," she wrote. "It’s kind of wild how much I laugh and smile and how it’s still frowny, no matter what lol."

Chrissy also shared a particularly touching photo on Twitter Saturday. In the picture, she's holding hands with her husband, John Legend, and holding her wrist up to the camera to reveal a new tattoo of Jack's name written in a beautiful script font.

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital," Chrissy explained in an emotional Instagram post after her pregnancy loss. "But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

