Chrissy Teigen Got a Tribute Tattoo in Honor of Her Son, Jack

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • In a series of tweets on Saturday, Chrissy Teigen shared some updates with fans about how she's doing since suffering a pregnancy loss earlier this fall.
    • Chrissy had been expecting her third child, a son, with husband John Legend and revealed that they had been calling the baby "Jack."
      • On Twitter, Chrissy admitted that she now has a "naturally frowny mouth." "It's kind of wild how much I laugh and smile and how it's still frowny, no matter what," she wrote along with a video of herself frowning in the mirror. She also shared a picture of a tattoo of Jack's name she recently got on her wrist in honor of her late son.

        Chrissy Teigen is paying tribute to her late son, Jack.

        The model and best-selling author took to Twitter on Saturday to share a couple of updates with fans following her pregnancy loss earlier this fall. Chrissy shared a video of herself looking in the bathroom mirror, her lips posed in a seemingly-permanent frown. In a tweet along with the video, Chrissy explained that frowning is her her default setting.

        "I have gotten used to my naturally frowny mouth," she wrote. "It’s kind of wild how much I laugh and smile and how it’s still frowny, no matter what lol."

        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Chrissy also shared a particularly touching photo on Twitter Saturday. In the picture, she's holding hands with her husband, John Legend, and holding her wrist up to the camera to reveal a new tattoo of Jack's name written in a beautiful script font.

        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        "We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital," Chrissy explained in an emotional Instagram post after her pregnancy loss. "But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

        A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

