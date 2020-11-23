Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photos of Her "Bestie" Baby Girl for the Holidays

Gigi Hadid has shared glimpses here and there of her life as a new mother over the last couple weeks. Tonight, she shared the most candid look yet of her with her two-month-old daughter. Hadid also revealed that she has already decorated her house for Christmas ahead of Thanksgiving later this week.

"A whole new kind of busy & tired 😅❤️ but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early 🥰🥰🎁," Hadid wrote.

Hadid appears to still be in Pennsylvania with her daughter rather than New York City, where Hadid has her apartment in Noho. Hadid quarantined in Pennsylvania at her family's farm with her mother Yolanda and her boyfriend (and baby's father) Zayn Malik during the majority of the coronavirus pandemic. You can scroll through her Instagram gallery here to see all her decoration photos and a black and white shot of her and her daughter.

Hadid shared an Instagram Story of herself with her baby girl earlier this month. Hadid shared the first family photo of her daughter, Malik, and her on Halloween, blocking her daughter's face with a Hulk emoji. Neither Hadid nor Malik have revealed their daughter's name yet, nor have they posted any photos of her face. (Many celebrity parents opt not to share photos of their children, especially their faces, to give them privacy.)

When Hadid announced her daughter's birth on September 23, the model wrote glowingly about her first impressions of motherhood and her daughter. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," Hadid shared alongside the first photo of her baby girl.

