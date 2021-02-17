Chrissy Teigen posted an adorable video with John Legend on Instagram Tuesday, seemingly filmed in the middle of a photoshoot.

In the clip, Teigen and Legend cuddle up on a velvet sofa, Teigen's legs resting on top of her husband's.

She captioned the sweet video, "everything."

To celebrate Valentine's Day on Sunday, Legend released an animated video on Instagram in which he recaps the couple's romantic love story.

If you're in need of some extremely sweet, extremely romantic content this Wednesday, look no further than Chrissy Teigen's Instagram. On Tuesday, Teigen posted a video in which she and husband John Legend cuddle up on a velvet sofa, looking very beautiful and very in love. In the clip, seemingly taken mid photoshoot, Legend embraces his wife as she rests her legs over his, Teigen in a white scalloped mini dress and Legend in a striped sweater and ripped jeans. In the background, Sam Cooke's "You Send Me" plays.

Teigen captioned the clip "everything," in case you needed the cuteness dialed up just a few more notches. Enjoy:

It's been a very romantic week on the Teigen-Legend's social media: On Valentine's Day, Legend released an adorable animated video in which he recaps the couple's moving love story (watch it above). He explains that they met on the set of his "Stereo" music video in 2006, after director Nabil Elderkin recommended Teigen as his co-star (years later, Elderkin would direct the couple in Legend's "All of Me" video).

"We had chemistry on the video shoot. We hung out that night. We stayed in touch over text and over the phone. We would meet up whenever I came to L.A.," Legend recalls in the clip.

"One of the cool things about Chrissy is that she’s really clever and funny on Twitter. Well, this was before Twitter," he continues. "I would text her and she would write me the funniest replies and she would always make me laugh, she would always make me smile. And, every time that I was away from her I started to miss her."

Legend truly fell in love with Teigen on "the most perfect trip" to Italy's Lake Como, he explains—which is why the couple went back for their wedding in 2013. "Our love story started with flirtation, conversations in the dark, and blossomed into a marriage and two beautiful kids," he finishes. Once more: adorable!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

