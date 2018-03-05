Beyoncé and Jay-Z Just Announced That They're Touring This Summer

Major news for Beyoncé fans a.k.a EVERYONE: It looks like the singer is going on tour in 2018, alongside husband Jay Z!!!
According to Pitchfork, the "On the Run 2" tour was announced on Ticketmaster and over on Beyoncé’s Facebook page. However, the posts have now been deleted—but not before fans saw the news.
Pitchfork is reporting that the first concert on the tour was listed as "Monday, July 30 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field." They screencapped the listing, so you can see the proof right now.
As you might expect, Twitter is now on fire because of this news:
Beyoncé and Jay Z last went on tour together in 2014, with the first On the Run tour. They reunited in 2017 for their collaboration, "Family Feud," on Jay Z's 4:44 album.