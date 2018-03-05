Beyoncé and Jay-Z Just Announced That They're Touring This Summer

Major news for Beyoncé fans a.k.a EVERYONE: It looks like the singer is going on tour in 2018, alongside husband Jay Z!!!

According to Pitchfork, the "On the Run 2" tour was announced on Ticketmaster and over on Beyoncé’s Facebook page. However, the posts have now been deleted—but not before fans saw the news.

Pitchfork is reporting that the first concert on the tour was listed as "Monday, July 30 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field." They screencapped the listing, so you can see the proof right now.

As you might expect, Twitter is now on fire because of this news:

Can someone gift me tickets to on the run 2? 😔 #beyonce #tourtickets pic.twitter.com/d1wTa9L9lV — Brandon Irizarry (@bjzarry1234) March 5, 2018

Wait why is there a pre-sale for Beyonce and Jay Z “on the run 2” on Ticketmaster? #beyonce pic.twitter.com/v05br9rhf9 — T W A N (@twanjonez) March 5, 2018

The greatest notification known to man #Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/iAuKQGOvAI — James Patrice (@JamesPatrice) February 26, 2018

Me: trying to figure out if I really need this cavity filled or just put this money aside for On The Run 2 #Beyoncé #Jay-Z pic.twitter.com/sBee2csQfp — RespekPrince☔️ (@Deeeva84) March 5, 2018

Beyoncé and Jay Z last went on tour together in 2014, with the first On the Run tour. They reunited in 2017 for their collaboration, "Family Feud," on Jay Z's 4:44 album.