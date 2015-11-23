Gigi Hadid Is Reportedly Being Blackmailed with Photos Stolen from Her Phone
It's happened again.
By Chelsea Peng
Yikes. Gigi Hadid might have something more important to worry about than maintaining the illusion that her bob at last night's American Music Awards was real.
In a repeat of last year's mass iCloud leak targeting female celebrities, hackers are threatening to sell the Victoria's Secret model's personal photos and videos to media outlets if she doesn't pay the ransom. But according to TMZ, she's refusing to capitulate to the hackers' demands, contacting law enforcement and hiring private investigators to track down the criminals, against whom she reportedly intends to press charges.
Sic 'em, Gigi Hadid. May you get justice *and* a puppy, just like Jennifer Lawrence.
Follow Marie Claire on Instagram for the latest celeb news, pretty pics, funny stuff, and an insider POV.
-
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Spend Thanksgiving This Year
The royal couple intend to have a low-key, home-cooked holiday.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Britney Spears Called Out Christina Aguilera for Not Supporting Her Conservatorship Battle
The Instagram Story on Spears's account throws not-to-subtle shade to Christina, while thanking Lady Gaga for her support.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Meghan Markle Hinted at the Royal She and Prince Harry Still Keep in Touch With
Prince Harry and his cousin have always been close, and it’s sweet that they keep up that bond even across the pond.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
The 50 Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes Ever
Honestly, we're impressed.
By Charlotte Chilton •
-
Alicia Keys Gets What She Wants
With her jazzy new album, Keys, the singer stopped worrying about everything except what matters: Her own opinion.
By Jessica Herndon •
-
Brooke Shields on Reinventing Yourself, Making Friends in Your 40s, and More
The actress and CEO shared inspiring advice during a panel at 'Marie Claire's' "Power Trip: Off the Grid" conference.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
Alicia Keys on Her Upcoming Album 'Keys,' Life Lessons From Her Mom, and More
The singer opened up during a special panel at 'Marie Claire's' "Power Trip: Off the Grid" conference.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
Lady Louise Windsor Is Turning 18, But She Probably Won’t Take a “Princess” Title
The Queen’s youngest granddaughter will probably take on more royal duties regardless of title.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Harry Won’t Wear His Military Uniform to Hand Out Medals to Veterans
His military titles were stripped after he left royal duties, though some have argued his service record should qualify.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Hiring for a Communications Role
Finally a chance to show off all that knowledge of the Cambridges' social media.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince William and Kate May to Move to Windsor for the Queen’s Health
Having her great-grandkids there will be “invigorating," says a royal expert.
By Marie Claire Editors •