Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Just Shared a Very Public Kiss

Couple goals, beauty goals, and filter goals, all at once.

Footwear, Video camera, Leg, Camera, Television crew, Trousers, Denim, Jeans, Film camera, Shirt,
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mehera Bonner

By

Because the holidays are a time for cuddling up with your boyfriend/girlfriend/body pillow, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik decided to take their relatively private relationship to a new level of cute with the following Snapchat video.

Word of warning: said video includes Gigi and Zayn kissing, and also Zayn looking super dapper while blowing smoke (even though smoking is bad for you and no one should ever do it, obviously).

Merry Zigimas to all. Now go ahead and take a coffee break so you can watch this video on a loop.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.