Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Just Shared a Very Public Kiss
Couple goals, beauty goals, and filter goals, all at once.
Because the holidays are a time for cuddling up with your boyfriend/girlfriend/body pillow, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik decided to take their relatively private relationship to a new level of cute with the following Snapchat video.
Word of warning: said video includes Gigi and Zayn kissing, and also Zayn looking super dapper while blowing smoke (even though smoking is bad for you and no one should ever do it, obviously).
Merry Zigimas to all. Now go ahead and take a coffee break so you can watch this video on a loop.
