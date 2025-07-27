How Princess Kate's "Nervousness" Might Have Influenced Prince George's "Very Significant" New Hobby, Which Is Also a Crucial Kingship Skill
"It's a very special talent," a royal expert explained.
Prince George has been receiving a plethora of important kingship lessons in 2025. After attending a tea party for veterans on VE Day alongside his parents, the 12-year-old royal has apparently taken up a new hobby, which will further aid him on the throne. Now, a royal expert has suggested that Kate Middleton's "nervousness" may have influenced her son to embrace his latest hobby.
While speaking with GB News, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams discussed Prince George's "very significant" decision to explore theater and performance. "It's a very special talent, if you have a dramatic or feel for the dramatic side of things," Fitzwilliams told the outlet. He continued, "I think that that would be wonderful, because it's a sign [of] an interest in public speaking, voice projections and so forth."
The royal expert also suggested that Prince George might have been influenced to explore the "wonderful practice" because his mother, Princess Kate, is "rather a nervous public speaker."
As well as aiding George in his kingship studies, Fitzwilliams suggested that the young royal's new hobby might aid in rebuilding familial relationships. Referencing King Charles's own foray into drama, Fitzwilliams reflected on a "cruel" moment that occurred when the monarch was performing Macbeth at his boarding school, Gordonstoun.
"He heard this laughter from the audience, and it was his father laughing at him," Fitzwilliams told the outlet. "I'm sure what happened at Gordonstoun was cruel, and it genuinely affected the relationship between Charles and his father [Prince Philip]."
According to the royal expert, Charles was likely damaged by "the fact that his father wouldn't, or didn't, take his theatrical side...seriously.
As a result, King Charles "would join William and Kate in supporting any creative endeavors from his grandchildren," the outlet reported. And when it comes to public speaking, any preparation Prince George does will only aid him when he finally takes the throne.
