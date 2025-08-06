Meghan Markle Brings Back a Bedazzled Valentino Dress for 44th Birthday Celebration

Meghan Markle has plenty to celebrate this week. Along with marking her 44th birthday on Monday, August 4, she launched her second rosé from her new lifestyle brand, As ever. On August 5, she shared a photo from her birthday dinner on Instagram, and the Duchess of Sussex brought back a familiar dress for her special day.

"Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special," Meghan captioned the photo, which showed her blowing out the candles on a birthday cake at Michelin-starred Los Angeles restaurant, Funke. For her celebratory dinner, the duchess wore the same white Valentino shift dress she debuted at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in NYC.

The short-sleeved mini is just visible in the photo, but its 3-D embellished flowers peeking out from Meghan's long hair made the style instantly recognizable.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a photo from her birthday dinner on Instagram August 5. (Image credit: Meghan Markle/Instagram)

Meghan first wore the dress at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As ever launched its 2024 Napa Valley Rosé the day after Meghan's birthday. (Image credit: As Ever)

The Duchess of Sussex also showed off her summer style in a new photo shared by As ever on her birthday, with the mom of two dressed in the same Gabriela Hearst denim dress and Cuyana hat she wore in a recent photo shoot for People.

"To those of you I don’t know, but who send love every day - thank you so much. Please know I feel it and appreciate it ❤️," the duchess continued her Instagram caption.

The With Love, Meghan star also shared her "foodie" side in the post, writing, "And just to get a little foodie on you….this dinner last night at @funke_la with the culinary mastery of @evanfunke and his team is in the top five meals of my life. Extraordinary 🍝 Thank you for a standout dining experience."

In addition to enjoying her incredible birthday meal this week, the Duchess of Sussex also launched the second wine in her As ever collection. The 2024 Napa Valley Rosé—available now on the brand's website—is available in cases of three, six or 12 and is described as "delicately balanced, with soft notes of stone fruit, a gentle minerality, and a lasting finish."

