A "Royal Family Ban" Might Force Prince George's "Separation" From Louis and Charlotte, Causing Immense "Frustration" for Princess Kate and Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William have already started preparing their eldest son, Prince George, for his future as king. Once George's father, the Prince of Wales, takes the throne, he will become the heir apparent, and his safety will be of the utmost importance. As a result, Kate and William may be "forced" to abide by a "Royal Family ban," which will mean separating George from his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in one respect.

As reported by GB News, "There is a royal rule in place that limits which royals can travel together in the same plane." Once Prince George turns 12 on July 22, it's believed he will no longer be allowed to travel in the same plane as his father or siblings. This is allegedly to ensure the protection of heirs to the British throne, should there be an accident.

Graham Laurie, a former royal pilot, opened up about the regal rule during an appearance on Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast." "But interestingly, we flew all four: [King Charles], [Princess Diana], Prince William, and Prince Harry, up until when Prince William was 12 years old," Laurie noted. "After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty. Nowadays, for instance, The King can't fly with the Prince of Wales."

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Robert Jobson said of the change, "I can understand why there was frustration because if you're going to separately get one child to take a different route, it can be quite awkward if you're going on holidays and things like that." He continued, "I'm not so sure that if you're going on a commercial flight or something like that, it would be so necessary."