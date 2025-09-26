After three long years, it's time for Arisu and Usagi to escape the Borderland once again. Alice in Borderland, Netflix's existential Japanese series adaptation of Haro Asō's legendary manga series, returned for season 3 on September 25, following its lead couple as they return to the fatally competitive plane between life and death. A few years after the Shibuya meteorite impact (a.k.a. the events of seasons 1 and 2), Arisu is gainfully employed and happily married to Usagi...but one day, Usagi disappears. Once he learns she's back in the Borderland, Arisu returns to the death games to save her.

In this return to the deadly dream world, Arisu and Usagi meet another set of underdog teammates, played by a new group of award-winning Japanese stars. (But don't be surprised if you recognize some familiar faces from Alice in Borderland's earlier cast!) Below, read on for everything you need to know about the stars of Alice in Borderland season 3.

Kento Yamazaki as Arisu

(Image credit: Netflix)

Arisu (a.k.a. the Japanese pronunciation of "Alice") was an aimless video-game fanatic before he matured while utilizing his excellent observational skills and game mechanics knowledge to win the first set of games. In the years since, he has become a counselor and married the love of his life. In season 3, when he returns to Borderland without Usagi, he becomes the natural leader of his misfit team.

Kento Yamazaki, 31, one of Japan's most popular actors, has been dubbed the "Prince of Live Action Adaptations" for starring in so many projects based on manga and anime. His most well-known series and films include the 2014 film LD-K, the 2015 film Orange (in which he co-starred alongside Tao Tsuchiya), the 2015 TV adaptation of Death Note, the 2016 drama A Girl & Three Sweethearts, the 2018 Japanese TV remake of Good Doctor, and 2024's Golden Kamuy. He also stars in the Kingdom film series, which Borderland's Shinsuke Sato also directs.

Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi

(Image credit: Netflix)

Usagi (which translates to rabbit, a.k.a. the White Rabbit) is a rock-climbing enthusiast who learned from her father, a famous rock climber. After he was accused of faking one of his best-known climbs, he disappeared, with critics assuming that he killed himself in shame. By season 3, the happily married Usagi is still plagued by nightmares of her father's death.

Tao Tsuchiya , 30, began her career as a model and rose to fame when she won the lead role in the 2015 drama series Mare over 2,020 other auditionees. (Her Mare co-star? Kento Yamazaki.) Besides AiB, she's best known for her roles in the 2013 manga adaptation Arcana, the 2015 film Orange (also co-starring Yamazaki), and the action film series Rurouni Kenshin. Outside of acting, she's also a singer, dancer, and lyricist, and she welcomed her first child with her husband, Katayose Ryota, in August 2023.

Ayaka Miyoshi as An

(Image credit: Haro Aso,Shogakukan / ROBOT)

An is a former forensic scientist for the Tokyo Police and one of the only survivors from the Shibuya meteorite who remembers her time in the Borderland. Unfortunately, she now resides in a sanitarium. However, she can help Arisu when Usagi returns to the dream world alone. (Fans believe that An represents the White Queen.)

Ayaka Miyoshi , 29, also started as a model before becoming a member of the J-pop group Sakura Gakuin from 2010 to 2012. Some of her acting projects include the 2015 drama Angel Heart, the 2019 film Dance With Me, and the 2019 film Howling Village. Last year, she received the Rising Star of the Year award at the 2024 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, for the variety series Globe-Trotter Travel Guidebook.

Hayato Isomura as Banda

(Image credit: Kumiko Tsuchiya)

AiB viewers met Banda, a convicted serial killer in the real world, during the Jack of Hearts game (a.k.a. "Solitary Confinement") in season 2. After Arisu won the games, Banda chose to become a Citizen of the Borderland alongside suave conman Yaba (Katsuya Maiguma). In season 3, he's integral in luring former survivors back to the Borderland for the Joker battle.

Since his debut in 2014, Hayato Isomura , 33, has quickly stood out as a talented star who takes on diverse roles. He has won numerous awards—including the Japanese equivalent of an Oscar—for his performances in projects like the 2021 films A Family and What Did You Eat Yesterday?, the 2022 films Plan 75 and The Fish Tale, and the 2023 films The Moon, (Ab)normal Desire, and Ripples. Next up, he's set to star alongside Ok Taec-yeon in Netflix's Korean-Japanese drama Soul Mate.

Kento Kaku as Ryuji

Ryuji is a psychiatry professor who studies near-death experiences and the afterlife. He meets Arisu and Usagi as he's researching the survivors of the Shibuya meteorite. The wheelchair user is considered a fallen genius by his colleagues after a mysterious incident related to the death of a student. He's another key figure in Usagi's return to the Borderland, and they end up tackling the various games together.

Kento Kaku, 36, is a well-known stage and screen actor who made his debut in 2007. Some of his well-known works include the 2012 drama adaptation of Clover, the 2018 drama From Today, It's My Turn!!, and the 2019 film How to Find the Best Life. Last year, he starred in both the Netflix action-thriller House of Ninjas and Prime Video's historical drama Like a Dragon: Yakusa. In 2016, he married his wife, model and actress Nana Eikura, after they met starring in the 2014 drama N no Tame ni.

Daigo Kotaro as Nobu

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nobu, a soft-spoken college student whom Arisu takes under his wing, is played by Daigo Kotaro, 27. The stage, screen, and voice actor is best known for voicing Hodaka Morishima in the 2019 anime film Weathering With You, for which he won the award for Best Rookie Actor at the 14th Seiyu Awards. He previously appeared in the live-action adaptation of the youth manga Ciguatera. He has also played Haku in the stage adaptation of Spirited Away on and off since 2022.

Tina Tamashiro as Rei Morikage

Rei is a playful yet sadistic anime artist who enjoys the "more real" games (a.k.a. those that devolve into interpersonal mind games) in the Borderland. She's played by Tina Tamashiro, 27, who was scouted on the street and won the Miss iD audition program in 2012. Since then, she has starred in J-dramas including And Then, Yuriko Was Alone; O Maidens In Your Savage Season; Nice Control!; and Tetsu Ota Michiko, 2 Man Kiro.

Risa Sudou as Sachiko

Sachiko, another member of Arisu's new Borderland team, is a housewife who's active in a support group for domestic abuse. Like all of the players in the Joker battle, she had been to the Borderland before.

Risa Sudou, 49, is a prolific television and film actress who made her debut in the late '90s. Cooking show fans may recognize her from playing Miki in the beloved Midnight Diner TV shows and films. She also appeared in the 2022 Netflix J-drama The Journalist.

Koji Okhura as Tetsu

Tetsu, a short-tempered drug addict who shows his hidden kindness on Arisu's team, is played by Koji Okhura, 51. The long-time screen and voice actor has appeared in dozens of dramas, including the acclaimed 2018 show Unnatural and Netflix's The Journalist.

Hiroyuki Ikeuchi as Kazuya

Kazuya is a yakuza (a.k.a. a member of Japan's organized crime underworld) who allies with Arisu in the Borderland. He's played by Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, 48, an actor and martial artist with Japanese and Salvadorian heritage. The actor has appeared in acclaimed films like 1999's Charisma and 2008's Ip Man; he also previously had a supporting role in Mare. Fun fact: He has a YouTube channel and a dedicated Instagram for his vegetable farming hobby.