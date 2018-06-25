Today's Top Stories
Kendall Jenner's Yellow Bikini Is So Affordable, It'll Be Your Summer Go-To

She rarely posts swimsuit pics to Instagram.

Getty Images

Unlike her sisters, Kendall Jenner rarely posts bikini photos on Instagram. So when she does share one, I definitely notice. As I was scrolling through my feed, I caught sight of Jenner's yellow bikini, which featured high-waisted bottoms and a knotted bandeau style top. Jenner posted several snaps of the two piece, leaving her face completely out of the picture (a photographic aesthetic she uses frequently.)

Since my attention was directed at nothing else but the swimsuit, I, of course, tracked down the exact piece just in case anyone else was wondering where to shop it. The Kendall + Kylie piece comes from the Jenner sisters' own clothing line (they also sell bags, clothes, sunglasses, and shoes) and is an affordable $78 for the top and $68 for the matching bottoms. The model, in a genius self-marketing move, would rep her own designs for the 'gram. You might want to add this summer item to your checkout cart, ASAP.

@kendallandkylie swim 🍋

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Courtesy

Kendall + Kylie bikini top, Revolve, $78 SHOP IT

Kendall + Kylie bikini bottom, Revolve, $68 SHOP IT

