Call it an occupational hazard, but I do a lot of online shopping at work. Whether I'm researching for a story or simply perusing my favorite retailers, I get a lot of ideas on ways I can upgrade my capsule wardrobe and beauty routine—and by ideas, I mean trendy fashion pieces and luxe makeup, skincare, and haircare staples. But because I can't buy everything I have my eye on, I rounded up the best fashion and beauty finds that I can snag on sale.

My favorites include everything I need to upgrade my spring wardrobe and beauty cabinet. I'm talking about trendy new sneakers, a breezy linen dress, an eyeshadow stick that's basically my hack for the perfect everyday eye look, and more. I even found a pair of metallic flats similar to the one that Katie Holmes wore for less than $100 at Shopbop.

Keep scrolling for the rest of my must-haves. Ahead, you'll find spring fashion and beauty sale finds from brands like J.Crew, Alex Mill, Adidas, L'Occitane, Laura Mercier, and more, all for $200 and less.

J.Crew Cabana Dress in Linen (Was $168) $126 at J.Crew Once the weather turns too hot to function, I can see myself wearing this pretty dress on repeat for every occasion.

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Color (Was $33) $19 at Nordstrom Rack As someone with the barest of eyeshadow skills, this eyeshadow stick is a game-changer.

adidas Gazelle Indoor Sneakers (Were $140) $112 at Farfetch I may or may not have audibly gasped when I came across these cute Adidas sneakers. The pink colorway offers a pop of color, while still staying subtle.

Alex Mill Nico Crewneck Cotton Cardigan (Was $165) $124 at Bloomingdale's A lightweight sweater is a must-have during tricky transitional weather, and I'm eyeing this one for its cotton knit and chunky look.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Natural & Polished Deluxe Eyebrow Kit (Was $44) $35 at Nordstrom An easy-yet-effective upgrade I can make to my makeup routine is to shape and define my eyebrows. This kit does it all with a brow gel to set my hair in place and two types of pencils to fill in sparse areas.

Gap High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans (Were $80) $63 at Gap These jeans are a spring denim trend triple hitter with their high waist, wide leg, and dark wash.

Schutz Arissa Woven Flats (Were $138) $63 at Shopbop I wear my black ballet flats on repeat, so I've been on the hunt for a different pair to make my spring footwear game more fun—this metallic pair ticks that box.

Pop Sonic Pop Sonic Nano Facial Steamer (Was $66) $33 at QVC My biggest vice is that I'm a chronic pore picker, so to make my skin happier and less damaged, I'm adding this facial steamer into my routine. It opens up your pores while hydrating your skin, not to mention it creates a spa-like experience in your own bathroom.

Beach Riot Sydney Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit (Was $188) $144 at Saks Fifth Avenue I've got a beach vacation on the horizon, and I'm in desperate need of a bathing suit refresh. This navy one-piece screams "rich," so naturally it's sitting in my cart.

Tanologist Tanologist Self-Tan Medium (Was $17) $14 at ASOS Now that spring is nearly here, so is tanning season. Instead of laying out, I prefer this self-tanner, which goes on clear but develops into a beautiful post-vacation glow within hours.

Abercombie & Fitch The A&F Mara Long-Sleeve Mini Dress (Was $100) $70 at Abercombie & Fitch Butter yellow may be the It color of spring 2025, so I'm looking to add more pieces to my rotation. This dress, which I can wear to work and a few special events I have lined up, immediately caught my eye.

l'occitane Almond Shower Oil (Was $58) $48 at L'Occitane en Provence Do yourself a favor and upgrade your body wash to this luxe shower oil. Not only does it have the most incredibly sweet and creamy almond scent, but it leaves your skin feeling baby-soft.

NUDESTIX Mini Soft & Warm Nudes 3-Piece Kit (Was $30) $15 at Sephora These little sticks are life-savers to keep in your bag or desk for quick touch-ups. They're creamy and so blendable, all you need is your finger for perfect application.

Anthropologie The Tobie Pleated Blouse by Exquise: Long-Sleeve Edition (Was $148) $90 at Anthropologie Say hello to my new favorite spring work top—I'm obsessed with the peplum hem on this different take on the classic button-down shirt.

bananarepublic High-Rise Barrel Utility Chinos (Were $120) $40 at Banana Republic This season, I'm looking for other styling options outside of jeans and dresses. I came across these cool barrel pants and love how Banana Republic styled them with a simple T-shirt and heeled sandals.

Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler for Fine & Fragile Hair (Was $16) $11 at Ulta Beauty This is hands down the best hair brush I've ever used, so I'll recommend it to anyone who will listen. It detangles my knotty post-shower hair in less than a minute.

A.L.C. Alice Draped One-Shoulder Tee (Was $185) $139 at Bergdorf Goodman I may have graduated from college years ago, but my going-out outfits certainly haven't. I'm looking to elevate my nighttime wardrobe starting with this polished top.

VIRTUE Virtue Full Bundle (Was $86) $73 at Dermstore Virtue is one of my favorite hair brands for thin hair, so I know this bundle is a steal. It's packed with proteins to add volume and density to limp hair and improve hair health over time.

Madewell The Handwoven Leather Tote (Was $198) $149 at Madewell My laptop bag could use a spring upgrade and this tote, with its chocolate brown shade and woven texture, feels so on-brand for the new season.