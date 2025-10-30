It's almost that time of year, when oversize coats make carrying your favorite shoulder bags nearly impossible. You know the struggle: It's 40°, you're hot and cold at the same time, and yet, you can't move an inch without losing your purse. As a longtime New Yorker, Katie Holmes is no stranger to the dilemma. But on October 29, she presented a reasonable remedy: crossbody bags.

Currently, the accessories trend cycle is in a crossbody bag drought. Top-handle counterparts continue to dominate the runways, even most recently as the Spring 2026 circuit. On the off chance crossbodies do resurface, celebrities carry them as clutches, their elongated straps hung loose or nixed entirely. (I'm calling you out, Dakota Johnson.) Thanks to Holmes, hope is not lost for the humble crossbody.

Photographers captured her mid afternoon stroll, featuring the DeMellier Sienna Saddle front and center. Holmes's DeMellier pick was a hands-free crossbody, which would set you back $535. She chose the curved, padlock top-flap purse in the Tan Small Grain colorway. That way, it popped against her street style selects. It's a multipurpose model—you can hold it as a clutch, a top-handle, or crossbody bag. Holmes, however, made a case for the latter silhouette's comeback.

Katie Holmes boarded the DeMellier bandwagon with a $535 must-have. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for the rest of her look, Holmes kept it casual. Zoom in and you'll see she layered an ivory crochet tank—presumably from the summer side of her closet—over a white T-shirt. Then, the Dawson's Creek alum popped on a black suede jacket for extra warmth.

Snakeskin pointed-toe boots slithered out from beneath each hem. Contrary to Holmes's bag, they felt so aligned with Fall 2025 runway trends. In fact, Marie Claire's fashion features editor, Emma Childs, caught snakeskin lurking behind every catwalk's corner. "Marni embraced yellow and over-the-knee styles, Khaite kept it scrunchy (since slouchy boots will be popular again), and Schiaparelli selected darker prints and ankle boot silhouettes," she says.

A moment for the rest of her set, which complemented the DeMellier bag with ease. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The seasonal selects didn't stop there. Holmes accessorized with her take on the cord necklace trend: a black thread cabled through a gold, jug-shaped pendant. It matched her aviator-style sunglasses, plus the padlock atop her DeMellier crossbody.

Holmes's cord necklace was more minimalist than Jennifer Lawrence or Emma Stone's renditions. Lawrence and Stone prefer oversize necklaces from Sophie Buhai, which retail for upwards of $1,000. Knowing Holmes, there's a chance hers was DIY'd, inspired by Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, and Victoria Beckham's Spring 2026 shows. Either way, it's an accessory worth copying this season and beyond.

Pair Katie's DeMellier bag with a cord necklace, to go full tribute mode. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, back to Holmes's DeMellier bag. The London-based brand is having a moment right now, specifically in New York City. This season alone, Reese Witherspoon and Kristen Bell carried DeMellier best-sellers around the city. (Bell went with the Hudson, while Witherspoon styled the Midi New York.) Clearly, Holmes is keeping tabs on tourists, locals, and their crossbody handbags alike. And, she's carrying them as their names intended.

