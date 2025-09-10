A slew of perks come with holding New York Fashion Week in September. For me, it's the influx of fall fashion. My favorite Fashion Month hobby involves perusing Getty Images for seasonal outfit ideas, all modeled by the city's best-dressed residents.

On Sept. 9, NYFW's unofficial kickoff, Katie Holmes caught my eye on the photo agency's homepage. She'd just emerged from Veronica Beard's invite-only event, looking every bit a Practical Magic character (my ideal aesthetic). Outside New York's Corner Bistro, Holmes posed in wide-leg jeans. I would've expected her to choose an indigo wash, given its popularity among New York It girls like Zoë Kravitz and Emily Ratajkowski. Instead, her belted light-wash denim brought back the '90s.

Holmes tucked the fall top of my dreams into her high-rise bottoms. She layered a mock-neck long-sleeve underneath a cropped collar-less jacket. Ever the pioneer in unexpected color combinations, she contrasted her black shirt with deep navy outerwear.

Katie Holmes started NYFW strong in head-to-toe Veronica Beard. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes's October-ready outfit wouldn't feel complete without black accessories, starting with a patent leather purse. She held the rectangular handbag by its gold chainlink shoulder straps.

The moody color story continued with her footwear, though she surprisingly left her favorite ballet flats at home. The Dawson's Creek alum instead swapped her signature shoes for pointed ankle boots. Last month, Marie Claire's fashion features editor, Emma Childs, flagged the slim silhouette as a rising fall trend. Since then, Jennifer Lawrence, Princess Kate, and now, Holmes have gotten the memo. I suspect they're also suede. If so, Holmes gets double the autumnal points.

Turns out, her pointy boots boasted Veronica Beard tags, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes declared Veronica Beard's affair a fall fashion convention once she met up with Natasha Lyonne. Marie Claire's June cover star arrived shortly after Holmes in a food-inspired color craze: chili flake. The leather bomber jacket wasn't quite burgundy, but a "warm, peppery red," according to Childs's runway report. It had a moment in Khaite, Fendi, Dior, Hermès, and Chanel's Fall 2025 lines.

Natasha Lyonne matched Katie's autumnal energy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even before the first Spring/Summer 2026 show, NYFW delivered a major fashion moment. Now that Holmes attended her first fête, she'll likely RSVP "yes" to a runway show or two. She rarely misses an Ulla Johnson presentation, so expect Holmes in the designer's front row come Sept. 14.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Styles Inspired by Katie Holmes