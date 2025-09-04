Jennifer Lawrence Steps Up Fall 2025's Pointed Flats Trend With Her Favorite Loewe Bag
Trust: J.Law will always get her money's worth.
Celebrities' summer-to-fall transitional outfits usually over-index on autumn trends. With the flip of the calendar to September 1, A-listers trade shorts and flip-flops for indigo denim and loafers. Jennifer Lawrence is the sole exception. If it wasn't for the Sept. 3 timestamp, I'd assume her latest look debuted sometime this summer.
Near her New York townhouse, Lawrence turned hailing a cab into another unofficial step-and-repeat. It all started with fall's pointed-toe shoe trend, in the form of The Row's Satin Claudettes. This $1,090 pair featured the sidewalls and heels of ballet flats, plus a pointy pump's toe.
Ballerinas beloved by Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber are known for their rounded slipper-like toes. Outside Fall 2025 shows, however, fashion girls made a case for stiletto-shaped counterparts, eventually catching Lawrence's eye in May. What's more, her approval makes the Claudettes one of The Row's rarest finds.
The rest of her outfit was made up of rewears, including a Deiji Studios cotton poplin midi skirt. A white T-shirt covered its drop waist. There was a slight chill in the city air, so Lawrence layered a relaxed Dissh blazer atop her shoulders.
Lawrence broke up her black-and-white theme with Loewe's Medium Squeeze Bag in the Oak colorway. The ruched, open-top hobo bag has been an A-list favorite since its Sept. 2023 launch. Emily Ratajkowski, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Ayo Edebiri, and Sofia Richie Grainge have all been spotted with the $5,200 purse in tow.
It's been noticeably absent from Lawrence's arm since Aug. 2023, when then-creative director Jonathan Anderson gave her pre-release access. Now, Anderson has taken the reins at Dior, but the Loewe Squeeze's reign lives on.
In true J.Law form, she wore a near-replica of her cool-girl set just weeks ago. On August 19, the Hunger Games star coupled the same Dissh jacket and Deiji Studios skirt together alongside another white tee. Her Manolo Blahnik ballet flats bared a striking resemblance to her The Row shoes, minus the four-figure price tag.
Instead of the Loewe Squeeze, Lawrence endorsed the bowling bag's comeback with a Maria Grazia Chiuri-era Dior bag, covered in the designer's signature oblique jacquard. Even her Heaven Mayhem sunglasses matched the shades hanging from her T-shirt.
Judging by her Rihanna-level vintage bag collection, Lawrence's first instinct is to shop secondhand. On the off chance she invests in a new style, whether it be Anderson's Dior Dracula tote or The Row's Claudettes, trust she'll get her money's worth. (In record time, no less.)
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.