Kendall Jenner is living every Marie Claire editor's fashion week fantasy. The supermodel's schedule includes running from one designer fitting to another, but not in a sweatsuit and Puma sneakers. Instead, Jenner's post-fitting outfits are as enviable as her future runway looks. For proof, see her outside Schiaparelli's design studio on October 1.

Turns out, not every photographer in Paris was at the Dior Spring 2026 show, which presented Jonathan Anderson's debut womenswear line. Paparazzi swapped a Jennifer Lawrence or Anya Taylor-Joy sighting to capture Jenner in French girl fall attire. First, she wrapped a wool gray coat over a white T-shirt and a calf-length skirt. It was the perfect pick for this season's unpredictable weather. Once it gets chillier, the sleeves are oversize enough to layer a chunky sweater underneath.

Next up? A rising footwear trend. Jenner traded her signature flip-flops for leather loafers, confirming she's officially surrendered to autumnal styling. By pairing them with white socks—a signature hack of the season—her coat felt nostalgic, regardless of its modern tint.

Kendall Jenner exited Schiaparelli looking every bit a French supermodel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner's socks-with-loafers look was made to be worn with a retro headpiece. Not just any headband or baseball cap on her shelves, but a vintage hair scarf. She's worn the accessory before—especially over the summer—atop the crown of her head and knotted below her chin. However, warmer weather called for lightweight fabrics like silk or cotton.

This time, Jenner went with a knitted scarf from Almina Concept in chocolate brown, one of fall 2025's most popular shades. The wrap perfectly matched her bag of the day—The Row's Lilou Woven Bag—and even inspired fashion editors to reconsider their accessories. See Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage's reaction for proof: "I want to run around in a little scarf like this, preferably in Paris."

A moment for her brown-toned accessories, especially the hair scarf. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Row Brown Lilou Woven Bag $3,950 at SSENSE

The cherry on top of Jenner's model off-duty outfit? Sunglasses from Thistles. (J.Law also adores the New York brand's strikingly-large lenses.) All in all, Jenner cranked up her supermodel suave to level ten. From the knit hair wrap to the socks-clad loafers, she embodied her alter-ego with ease. If photographers hadn't been in town for fashion week, she would have blended right in with the locals.

Shop Styles Inspired by Kendall Jenner

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors