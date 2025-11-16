Lady Gaga is currently in Paris ahead of four Mayhem Ball tour dates at the city's Accor Arena. On Saturday, November 15, the Oscar winner was photographed arriving at dinner carrying a beat-up Hermès Kelly bag, which she paired with some seriously loud luxury accessories.

Channeling Mayhem's goth queen persona, Gaga wore Balenciaga's Minimal Maxi Dress, which is constructed from a silk snake jacquard and originally retailed for $3,350—as identified by La Maison Gaga.

The singer held up her long dress to reveal her incredible footwear—a pair of black patent Mary Jane platforms, from a collaboration between Matières Fécales and Christian Louboutin.

As for Gaga's slightly beat-up Hermés Kelly bag, the singer has been carrying this heirloom—sourced by Resurrection Vintage—since she received it as a birthday gift in 2013, La Maison Gaga reported.

Lady Gaga arrives at dinner carrying her beat-up Hermés Kelly bag. (Image credit: Best Image / BACKGRID)

Balenciaga Minimal Dress

As if her choice of handbag and footwear wasn't luxe enough, the "Shallow" singer accessorized her outfit with several high-end items. On her wrist, Gaga wore a Patek Philippe Nautilus 7118/1450G-001 watch, worth an eye-watering $518,234. According to the jeweler, the women's version of the brand's classic watch is "fully paved with 2,364 brilliant-cut diamonds" for a total of 11.63 carats.

For jewelry, the singer paired a CARAT* London Eternal Rounds Tennis Necklace with a pair of custom-made D'Orazio diamond stud earrings, La Maison Gaga noted.

Port Tanger Rectangular Fayaz Sunglasses

Finally, a pair of Port Tanger's Fayaz Sunglasses, which retail for $365, completed the sleek outfit. Clearly, Gaga is more than ready to bring the Mayhem Ball to Paris, and she's dressed for the occasion.

