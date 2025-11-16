Lady Gaga's Beat-Up Hermès Kelly Bag Pairs Perfectly With Her $518,234 Diamond Watch
She's bringing her gothic Mayhem Ball style to Paris.
Lady Gaga is currently in Paris ahead of four Mayhem Ball tour dates at the city's Accor Arena. On Saturday, November 15, the Oscar winner was photographed arriving at dinner carrying a beat-up Hermès Kelly bag, which she paired with some seriously loud luxury accessories.
Channeling Mayhem's goth queen persona, Gaga wore Balenciaga's Minimal Maxi Dress, which is constructed from a silk snake jacquard and originally retailed for $3,350—as identified by La Maison Gaga.
The singer held up her long dress to reveal her incredible footwear—a pair of black patent Mary Jane platforms, from a collaboration between Matières Fécales and Christian Louboutin.
As for Gaga's slightly beat-up Hermés Kelly bag, the singer has been carrying this heirloom—sourced by Resurrection Vintage—since she received it as a birthday gift in 2013, La Maison Gaga reported.
As if her choice of handbag and footwear wasn't luxe enough, the "Shallow" singer accessorized her outfit with several high-end items. On her wrist, Gaga wore a Patek Philippe Nautilus 7118/1450G-001 watch, worth an eye-watering $518,234. According to the jeweler, the women's version of the brand's classic watch is "fully paved with 2,364 brilliant-cut diamonds" for a total of 11.63 carats.
For jewelry, the singer paired a CARAT* London Eternal Rounds Tennis Necklace with a pair of custom-made D'Orazio diamond stud earrings, La Maison Gaga noted.
Finally, a pair of Port Tanger's Fayaz Sunglasses, which retail for $365, completed the sleek outfit. Clearly, Gaga is more than ready to bring the Mayhem Ball to Paris, and she's dressed for the occasion.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.