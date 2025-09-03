Zoë Kravitz's effortlessly cool aura inspires everyone on the fashion girl spectrum. On September 2, however, Laura Harrier wasn't only influenced by Kravitz's Brooklyn girl glamour: She fully embodied it.

Harrier recently packed up her designer-filled luggage and jetted home to L.A. from the 2025 Venice Film Festival, but not without gifting Italy one final street style serve. Outside the Venice airport, she was photographed in timeless travel-proof staples, starting with Adidas Sambas sneakers. The retro, low-profile trainers are available in over 10 colors (including Sophie Turner's green); Harrier chose the black $100 pair. White heels and triple stripes, both Adidas signatures, were the only non-black accents.

Laura Harrier appeared to copy and paste one of Zoë Kravitz's favorite outfits. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Chances are, Harrier's Sambas inspired her outfit's color palette. On top, she layered a white T-shirt underneath a black trench coat. The calf-length outerwear looked just as lightweight and breezy as her joggers, courtesy of The Row. She chose the elastic Gala Pants in black: the same wide-leg, wool bottoms in Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Kravitz's closets. They retail for $1,150, but even so, A-listers own them in multiple shades.

Harrier finished her Kravitz-coded outfit by wrapping her curls in a navy blue bandana—a trademark accessory in the Caught Stealing star's daily rotation. In recent months, she's rarely gone bandana-free, unless she was walking the red carpet with Austin Butler.

Kravitz's shelves are stacked with hair scarves, but her baby blue version gets the most bang for her buck. She wore it three times this summer, including with familiar-looking low-rise pants on July 9. Perhaps they're Harrier's Galas? I wouldn't be shocked, because on March 6, she styled them with The Row's oversize blazer and heeled ballet flats.

Zoë Kravitz has a special affinity for her baby blue bandana. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Unfortunately, Kravitz opted out of this year's Venice Film Festival. (She's soaking up some R&R after her weeks-long Caught Stealing press tour.) Thanks to Harrier, Kravitz's It-girl aesthetic was there in spirit.

Shop Styles Inspired by Laura Harrier and Zoë Kravitz