Dua Lipa Accessorizes Her Sheer Crochet Dress With More Than $167,000-Worth of Jewelry

Dua Lipa's 30th birthday celebrations have been nothing short of extraordinary. The "Houdini" singer commemorated her birthday on August 22 with a new Instagram carousel, this time while wearing a sheer dress and a plethora of jewelry pieces, which can only be described as the epitome of loud luxury.

At an outdoor birthday dinner, Lipa wore Mirror Palais's $2,995 Estrella Flora Gown in Chianti, which features hand-crocheted lace embroidered with oodles of sequins.

The Barbie star captioned her post, "This last lap around the sun has been, without a doubt, my favorite year yet. The past 10 years have been the most incredible ride I could've ever dreamed of...my 20s were pure MAGIC." She continued, "Not without their challenges or awkward moments, but filled with more love, joy, and lessons than I ever imagined. I'm so deeply grateful for every step of the journey and everything it's taken to get here."

Lipa also revealed that she's "endlessly thankful for [her] family," and referenced her fiancé, Callum Turner, and her close group of friends. "Sometimes I think the people I keep close are my greatest achievement," Lipa explained. "Looking around the table this summer at my partner, my closest friends, and my loved ones (the very best of the best), I know I've done something right."

Dua Lipa wearing a Mirror Palais Estrella Flora Gown. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Dua Lipa celebrates her 30th birthday in a sheer crochet dress. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

The "Levitating" singer accessorized her crochet dress with a smörgåsbord of jewelry. A $980 Chloé Shells Cuff was the apt accessory for Lipa's beach-appropriate outfit. The superstar adorned one of her fingers with a $50,000 Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Stitches Ring, constructed from gold and platinum and packed with many diamonds. A Tiffany & Co. $42,000 Lock Bangle in Yellow Gold with Full Pave Diamonds only made the singer's birthday outfit more special.

Dua Lipa accessorizes her dress with a ton of jewelry. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Lipa also flashed her custom engagement ring from Turner—rumored to be worth approximately $30,000—and added a $4,900 Tiffany & Co. Knot Double Row Ring Diamonds, a $6,500 Shay Diamond Pinky Ring, and Bulgari's $11,300 Serpenti Viper Ring.

Dua Lipa poses with Callum Turner. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

The singer's beloved Panthère de Cartier gold watch, which currently retails for a cool $21,700, completed her celebratory look. What better way to ring in 30?

