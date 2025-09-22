If you know me, you know I love a good sale. Currently, there is no better one happening, well, anywhere, than the Nordstrom Fall Sale. The deals are only running until September 23, but there are still tons of last–minute deals you can still snag.

Rather than send you to Nordstrom's site to scroll for hours, I did the hard work and rounded up the best fashion and beauty deals that are (somehow) still in stock. These range from must-have fall boots and affordable designer bags to a few minimalist finds worth investing in. My carefully curated shopping list also includes a few under-$100 options that give you a luxe look for less.

Oh—and did I mention the skincare deals and haircare picks that will effortlessly transition your beauty routines from summer to fall? I found a milky face serum that I like to layer under my moisturizer, as well as a top-rated shampoo from Pattern Beauty, which comes highly recommended by Nordstrom shoppers. All of this (and more) lies ahead.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors