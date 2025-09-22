Don’t Let Nordstrom's Fall Sale End Without Shopping These Last-Minute Deals
23 picks you need.
If you know me, you know I love a good sale. Currently, there is no better one happening, well, anywhere, than the Nordstrom Fall Sale. The deals are only running until September 23, but there are still tons of last–minute deals you can still snag.
Rather than send you to Nordstrom's site to scroll for hours, I did the hard work and rounded up the best fashion and beauty deals that are (somehow) still in stock. These range from must-have fall boots and affordable designer bags to a few minimalist finds worth investing in. My carefully curated shopping list also includes a few under-$100 options that give you a luxe look for less.
Oh—and did I mention the skincare deals and haircare picks that will effortlessly transition your beauty routines from summer to fall? I found a milky face serum that I like to layer under my moisturizer, as well as a top-rated shampoo from Pattern Beauty, which comes highly recommended by Nordstrom shoppers. All of this (and more) lies ahead.
Nordstrom's in-house range, Open Edit, continues to drop the cutest knits.
Tap into the preppy trend with this cable knit sweater.
AllSaints is an underrated brand in the tote bag world.
Try out Tom Ford perfumes with this duo.
I just ran out of my cleansing balm, so I'm buying this one.
Phlur's body mists are another Marie Claire favorite find.
