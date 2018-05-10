Who says you have to wear a gown on the red carpet? At the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, women are showing up in pastel-colored pantsuits and rocking the hell out of them. Take Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, and Cate Blanchett, who all decided on a suit for their photocall in Cannes. And, looked amazing. The ladies below prove pantsuits are the ultimate power-woman outfit.