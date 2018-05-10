Today's Top Stories
The Ladies of Cannes Prove a Pantsuit Is the Ultimate Power-Woman Outfit

Who needs a dress?

Getty Images

Who says you have to wear a gown on the red carpet? At the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, women are showing up in pastel-colored pantsuits and rocking the hell out of them. Take Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, and Cate Blanchett, who all decided on a suit for their photocall in Cannes. And, looked amazing. The ladies below prove pantsuits are the ultimate power-woman outfit.

Cate Blanchett
Getty Images

In Aquazurra shoes

Kristen Stewart
Getty Images

In Chanel

Léa Seydoux
Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton

Cate Blanchett
Getty Images

In Calvin Klein blazer and pants, a L’Agence shirt, Stuart Weitzman boots, a Tyler Ellis bag, and Fendi sunglasses

The Best Summer Hats to Shop Now