Ugly Halloween Sweaters Are Officially a Trend, and Now I'm Really Scared

I'm going to need some booze boos (sorry).

image
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Listen, I'm all for the ugly Christmas sweaters, but ugly Halloween sweaters are...taking it to another level. Do I love them? No. Will I wear them? Absolutely. Exhibit A: When the Halloween party is a few weeks away and you don't want to look like Cady or Regina, life will be a lot easier (and warmer) when you can choose from one of these ugly-but-cute sweaters, below.

1 The First Timer
image
Courtesy

Etsy, $34

SHOP IT

This pick's a safe bet for the ugly sweater first-timers—it's not overwhelmingly hideous, and just the right amount of ugly to convince 'em this isn't your first rodeo.

2 I Boo What I Want
image
Courtesy

Walmart, $21

SHOP IT

How to @ the patriarchy in a sweater 101.

3 The Flirt
image
Courtesy

Wildfox, $98

SHOP IT

Behold: an accurate representation of my face every time I see Noah Centineo pop up on my Instagram feed. This pullover walks a very fine line between flirty and creepy, which is why it's absolutely perfect.

4 Hocus Pocus
image
Courtesy

Amazon, $34

SHOP IT

Look closely and you'll realize this sweater is an ode to your favorite Halloween movie, Hocus Pocus. Buy two more to appropriately match with your coven.

5 Ghosted
image
Courtesy

J.Crew, $60

SHOP IT

I love a good theme year-round, which is why I'll be wearing this hoodie every time I don't get a text back.

6 Bad Witch
image
Courtesy

Amazon, $34

SHOP IT

"You say you want a bad b*tch witch baby, now you have it..." 🎶

7 Spice It Up
image
Courtesy

Walmart, $19

SHOP IT

Nobody puts pumpkin in the corner.

8 Resting Witch Face
image
Courtesy

Etsy, $20

SHOP IT

Them: Why do you look so unhappy all of the time? Me:

9 The Original Ugly Sweater
image
Courtesy

Amazon, $40

SHOP IT

Introducing the OG ugly Halloween sweater. Be careful, or you might find yourself accidentally twinning with the girl across the room.

10 Here for the Boos
image
Courtesy

Amazon, $29

SHOP IT

Pete Davidson will be wearing this exact sweater in exactly two and a half weeks. Promise.

11 Bad to the Bone
image
Courtesy

Twenty One Pilots, $60

SHOP IT

This sweater checks off two boxes: excellent Twenty One Pilots stan merch (the band's name and logo is embroidered on it), and an accurate representation of how we all feel nearing the end of 2018.

