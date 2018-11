The Most Naked Looks From the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

I know what you're thinking: How can the models at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show be any more naked than they already are? Most are in their bra and underwear while wearing wings as their main prop (not an easy feat, mind you). But, leave it to the giant lingerie retailer to come up with creations that give the illusion of being naked. (Have you seen Elsa Hosk's $1 million dollar fantasy bra?) Not all looks were created equal in terms of nakedness, so here we found the most naked ones to reminisce over.