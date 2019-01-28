image
What Everyone Wore to the SAG Awards After-Parties

image
By Marina Liao
Netflix 2019 SAG Awards After Party
Getty ImagesRachel Murray

The SAG Awards red carpet and show were more low-key than the Golden Globes, but those in attendance still brought their fashion A-game. Constance Wu stunned in Oscar de la Renta, while Emily Blunt glowed in a gorgeous pink Michael Kors gown. Post-show, some celebs made it to the after-parties, which were hosted by People and Netflix. While stars like Crazy Rich Asians' Gemma Chan switched into a one-shoulder dress, other celebrities, like Lupita Nyong'o, stayed in their gowns. See everyone's after-party looks, ahead.

1 of 11
image
Getty Images
Gemma Chan
2 of 11
image
Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney and Madeline Brewer
3 of 11
image
Getty Images
Laura Harrier
4 of 11
image
Getty Images
Rami Malek and Timothée Chalamet
5 of 11
image
Getty Images
Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o
6 of 11
image
Getty Images
Susan Kelechi Watson and Michael B. Jordan
7 of 11
image
Getty Images
Madeline Brewer, Emily Osment, and Ashleigh LaThrop
8 of 11
image
Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet and Zachary Levi
9 of 11
image
Getty Images
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek
10 of 11
image
Getty Images
Jason Butler Harner and Julia Garner
11 of 11
image
Getty Images
Fiona Xie, Isaach de Bankolé, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Sterling K. Brown, and Gemma Chan
