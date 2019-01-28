The SAG Awards red carpet and show were more low-key than the Golden Globes, but those in attendance still brought their fashion A-game. Constance Wu stunned in Oscar de la Renta, while Emily Blunt glowed in a gorgeous pink Michael Kors gown. Post-show, some celebs made it to the after-parties, which were hosted by People and Netflix. While stars like Crazy Rich Asians' Gemma Chan switched into a one-shoulder dress, other celebrities, like Lupita Nyong'o, stayed in their gowns. See everyone's after-party looks, ahead.