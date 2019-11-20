MCX120119_074
Shop Anthro's Tops Sale If You're Tired of Wearing the Same Sweaters

Select styles are half off!

image
Courtesy

Now that the season of flip flops and sundresses is officially in the rearview mirror until April (if we're lucky), it’s time to kick our winter wardrobe into high gear. Right now, Anthropologie is offering 50 percent off a handful of tops, including cozy turtlenecks and pullovers.

Admittedly, inventory is limited, but if you don't want to wear the same sweater to work three days in a row, you won’t be disappointed. The sale ends at midnight on November 20, so make sure to shop our favorite finds, below, before they sell out.

1 Rafela Hacci Surplice Top
Maeve Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$88
$44

If you want to stray away from the typical crew neck or cardigan, feast your eyes on this wrap style. Throw on a pair of jeans with it and you’re good to go!

2 Nori Waffle Pullover
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$68
$34

Whether you’re running errands, grabbing brunch, or spending a lazy Sunday with bae (read: Netflix and chill), this pullover will become your winter wardrobe hero.

3 Constance Bell-Sleeved Pullover
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$119
$59

Found: A wearable blanket that's actually cute. I mean, look at those bell sleeves!

4 Ainsley Thermal Turtleneck
Maeve Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$68
$34

This turtleneck from Maeve comes in several colors, and with this sale, you can buy two for the price of one!

5 Eliza Henley Babydoll Tunic
Maeve Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$68-$78
$34-$39

A Henley and tunic rolled into one style? Consider us sold. 

6 Vicky Thermal Waffle Tunic
T.La Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$78
$39

If you can't resist a fun camo print, this waffle tunic is the perfect base layer for you. 

7 Lia Hacci Kimono
Maeve Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$88
$48

Calling all cardigan lovers: This sleek pick is on sale for less than $50.

8 Dorotea Space-Dyed Hacci Tunic
Eri + Ali Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$78
$39

Raise your hand if you think this tunic looks ridiculously comfortable. 🙋‍♀️

9 Pippa Hacci Turtleneck
Saturday/Sunday Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$78
$39

Saturday/Sunday’s striped turtleneck is equal parts stylish and sensible, and looks great with a jean jacket, as shown here. 

10 Elisabeth Waffle Top
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$48
$24
 
Anthropologie’s waffle top is truly perfect for any occasion. Yes, including bedtime. 

••• 

