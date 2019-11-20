Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
Select styles are half off!
Now that the season of flip flops and sundresses is officially in the rearview mirror until April (if we're lucky), it’s time to kick our winter wardrobe into high gear. Right now, Anthropologie is offering 50 percent off a handful of tops, including cozy turtlenecks and pullovers.
Admittedly, inventory is limited, but if you don't want to wear the same sweater to work three days in a row, you won’t be disappointed. The sale ends at midnight on November 20, so make sure to shop our favorite finds, below, before they sell out.
$88
$44
If you want to stray away from the typical crew neck or cardigan, feast your eyes on this wrap style. Throw on a pair of jeans with it and you’re good to go!
$68
$34
Whether you’re running errands, grabbing brunch, or spending a lazy Sunday with bae (read: Netflix and chill), this pullover will become your winter wardrobe hero.
$119
$59
Found: A wearable blanket that's actually cute. I mean, look at those bell sleeves!
$68
$34
This turtleneck from Maeve comes in several colors, and with this sale, you can buy two for the price of one!
$68-$78
$34-$39
A Henley and tunic rolled into one style? Consider us sold.
$78
$39
If you can't resist a fun camo print, this waffle tunic is the perfect base layer for you.
$88
$48
Calling all cardigan lovers: This sleek pick is on sale for less than $50.
$78
$39
Raise your hand if you think this tunic looks ridiculously comfortable. 🙋♀️
$78 $39
Saturday/Sunday’s striped turtleneck is equal parts stylish and sensible, and looks great with a jean jacket, as shown here.
$48
$24
Anthropologie’s waffle top is truly perfect for any occasion. Yes, including bedtime.
•••
