Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
Sweaters! Sparkly skirts! Cheese boards!
#TFW you get all of your holiday shopping done and suddenly remember that you left your brother's new girlfriend off the list. (It's fine, we've all been there.) Fortunately, today Anthropologie is offering up to 30 percent off site-wide. Thanks to overnight shipping, your gifts will arrive right before Christmas.
Anthropologie has something for everyone—especially if you want to keep the gifts casual but still chic and unique. It doesn't matter if you want to buy them something sparkly for New Year's Eve, a great pair of shoes, or a cheese board to use post-Whole30. We know you don't have all day to shop, so we're sharing 12 of our favorite finds, below.
$160
$112
With a modest hemline, voluminous sleeves, and textured details, Eri+Ali's dress is one piece that can withstand the test of time. From dinner with your girlfriends to a big meeting at the office, you're bound to get a lot of mileage out of this frock.
$88
$61.60
Netflix and chill has never looked so good, thanks to this tasseled throw pillow.
$24
$16.80
Slip on Anthropologie's knotted headband, which is adorned with sweet pearls.
$248
$173.60
The weather outside is frightful, so it's time to pick up a stylish, butterfly-themed puffer.
$78
$54.60
The only thing that's more beautiful than slices of gouda, brie, and asiago? These dreamy agate cheese boards.
$202
$141.40
Start 2020 on the right foot (sorry, we had to) with these snakeskin booties. The block heels make them an A-plus addition to your office wardrobe.
$42
$29.40
Between the plummeting temperatures and harsh winds, winter can be a doozy for your skin. Give your face the T.L.C. it deserves with Caudalie's moisturizing cream, which includes hydrating ingredients like squalane, grape water, and borage oil.
$130
$91
Can a person ever have too many sweaters? (Answer: No.) The eyelash detailing gives this simple pullover a fun, feminine flair.
$108
$75.60
Found: A backpack you'll actually want to show off. It's the perfect place to stow a notebook, tablet, a few pens, your wallet, and keys.
$198
$136.80
Dazzle at your upcoming New Year's Eve bash, thanks to Maeve's sequined midi skirt.
$32
$22.40
No new year preparation is complete without a brand-new planner. Idlewild Co. decked this option out in a trendy terrazzo pattern.
$98
$68.60
Calling all candle lovers! You can score an incredible deal on Capri Blue's ridiculously popular candles. With 60 ounces of wax and 125-hour burn time, it will convince you to never leave your couch.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE HERE