Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

The Outnet's Sale Is the Perfect Place to Refresh Your Spring Wardrobe

image
Design By Morgan McMullen

If you're looking to get your wardrobe ready for the warmer months ahead, you're in luck: Starting today, The Outnet is taking up to 80 percent off clothing, shoes, and accessories. From tried-and-true favorites like Chloé and Alexander Wang to cool-girl brand Ganni, The Outnet has something for every style and occasion. Below, 11 deals worth adding to your cart. No matter what you end up buying, we can assure you this will be your most stylish spring yet.

1 Salvia Suede Jacket
image
Courtesy

$620
$124

SHOP IT

To quote Miss Congeniality, spring is "not too hot and not too cold, all you need is a light jacket." This cheery suede style from cool-girl brand Ganni bridges the gap between form and function.

2 Silver-Tone Beaded Earrings
image
Courtesy

$89
$28

SHOP IT

As far as we're concerned, nothing says spring like a fresh pair of statement earrings. This beaded option from Kenneth Jay Lane will go with anything from jeans and T-shirt to a flirty sundress.

3 Ruffle-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress
image
Courtesy

$535
$108

SHOP IT

Consider Zimmerman's midi dress the perfect ensemble for your string of upcoming weddings. Not only does the flirty ruffle detail offer a romantic flair—it's simple enough to be dressed up or down to suit any affair.

4 Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
image
Courtesy

$245
$74

SHOP IT

Between the textured leather material and chain strap, Rebecca Minkoff's bag will last you years to come.

5 Ruffled Cotton Blouse
image
Courtesy

$1,450
$390

SHOP IT

From the sweet ruffles to the eyelet detailing, Chloé's peasant blouse practically screams spring. Style it with a simple pair of jeans and look effortlessly chic.

6 Open-Back Striped Seersucker Dress
image
Courtesy

$1,184
$178

SHOP IT

This seersucker dress will receive a lot of compliments. Whether you layer it over your bathing suit or pair it with some sleek mules, you're bound to get a lot of mileage out of this Rosie Assoulin number.

7 Two-Tone High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
image
Courtesy

$385
$98

SHOP IT

The Outnet's sale is a great time to stock up on the basics, like straight leg jeans. Thanks to its tonal cuffs, Paco Rabanne's pair gives the staple a stylish flair.

8 Suede and Canvas Sandals
image
Courtesy

$550
$192

SHOP IT

It's official: A pair of strappy sandals will be the hero of your spring wardrobe. Alexander Wang's option teeters nicely between subtle and statement.

9 Camino Belted Woven Jumpsuit
image
Courtesy

$776
$465

SHOP IT

Is it just us, or does it feel like every cool girl has a jumpsuit? We love De La Vali's iteration for its wide-leg silhouette and contrasting color palette.

10 Striped Swimsuit
image
Courtesy

$195
$39

SHOP IT

The start of beach weather won't be complete without adding a new swimsuit to your arsenal. The rainbow stripes give a classic maillot a cheery edge.

11 Metallic Leather-Trimmed Velvet Slippers
image
Courtesy

$585
$105

SHOP IT

Malone Souliers' mules strike a happy medium between flats and sandals. Plus, that velvet detailing feels oh-so-luxurious.

