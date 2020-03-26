Everlane's Coziest Clothes Are on Sale Today

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
I'm literally going to live in these fleece sweatpants.
Working from home is all Netflix binge-watches and Insta-worthy lunches until you realize you're in the same robe, sweatpants, and T-shirt for five days straight. (I know I'm not alone here.) If you're looking to give your WFH vibes a stylish edge, you're in luck. For a limited time only, Everlane is offering rare bundle deals on cozy pants, fleece sweaters, and underwear. It only applies to select items and sizes are already selling out, so peruse through our favorite picks, below.
$48 each$74 for two
Made with recycled plastic, this fleece sweatshirt is one option that looks good and does good. Mother Nature would be proud.
$60 each$100 for two
Complete your cozy sweatshirt with a pair of matching pants. Made with the same soft fleece, this pair is basically a wearable blanket.
$38 each
$58 for two
A henley is an elevated take on a traditional T-shirt. Pair it with some boyfriend jeans or leggings.
$32 each
$50 for two
No cozy uniform is complete without a comfortable waffle shirt. With a slim fit, ribbed cuffs, and an array of versatile colors, this option is just as chic as it is comfortable.
$38 each$58 for two
This sale is a great opportunity to stock up on the basics, like a crisp shirt. Everlane reimagined a traditional T-shirt in a lightweight French terry, which is perfect for lounging.
$38
$58 for two
Working from home calls for a cozy sweatshirt. This style is also made of a lightweight French terry so it will keep you warm without weighing you down.
$58 each
$90 for two
A person can never have too many pairs of leggings. With sweat-wicking fabric, minimal seams, and a comfortable high-waist design, Everlane brings its stylish sensibility to activewear. Wear them to your next virtual workout class!
$15 each
$33 for three
If you need to replenish your underwear drawer, Everlane is slashing the prices of its hipsters, bikinis, and thongs.
