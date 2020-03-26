Everlane's Coziest Clothes Are on Sale Today

Working from home is all Netflix binge-watches and Insta-worthy lunches until you realize you're in the same robe, sweatpants, and T-shirt for five days straight. (I know I'm not alone here.) If you're looking to give your WFH vibes a stylish edge, you're in luck. For a limited time only, Everlane is offering rare bundle deals on cozy pants, fleece sweaters, and underwear. It only applies to select items and sizes are already selling out, so peruse through our favorite picks, below.