Today's Top Stories
1
Prince Charles Tested Positive for Coronavirus
2
Women Are Allowed to Be Mean Bosses, Too
3
Wait. Eyewear Chains Are Cool Now?
4
Easy Homemade Face Masks for Glowing Skin
5
We Moved In Together Because of Coronavirus

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Everlane's Coziest Clothes Are on Sale Today

I'm literally going to live in these fleece sweatpants.

image
Everlane

Working from home is all Netflix binge-watches and Insta-worthy lunches until you realize you're in the same robe, sweatpants, and T-shirt for five days straight. (I know I'm not alone here.) If you're looking to give your WFH vibes a stylish edge, you're in luck. For a limited time only, Everlane is offering rare bundle deals on cozy pants, fleece sweaters, and underwear. It only applies to select items and sizes are already selling out, so peruse through our favorite picks, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 The ReNew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt
image
Everlane

$48 each
$74 for two

SHOP IT

Made with recycled plastic, this fleece sweatshirt is one option that looks good and does good. Mother Nature would be proud.

2 The ReNew Fleece Sweatpant
image
Everlane

$60 each
$100 for two

SHOP IT

Complete your cozy sweatshirt with a pair of matching pants. Made with the same soft fleece, this pair is basically a wearable blanket.

3 The Henley Waffle Tee
image
Everlane

$38 each
$58 for two

SHOP IT

A henley is an elevated take on a traditional T-shirt. Pair it with some boyfriend jeans or leggings.

4 The Long-Sleeve Waffle Tee
image
Everlane

$32 each
$50 for two

SHOP IT

No cozy uniform is complete without a comfortable waffle shirt. With a slim fit, ribbed cuffs, and an array of versatile colors, this option is just as chic as it is comfortable.

5 The Lightweight French Terry Puff-Sleeve Tee
image
Everlane

$38 each
$58 for two

SHOP IT

This sale is a great opportunity to stock up on the basics, like a crisp shirt. Everlane reimagined a traditional T-shirt in a lightweight French terry, which is perfect for lounging.

6 The Lightweight French Terry Pleat Sweatshirt
image
Everlane

$38
$58 for two

SHOP IT

Working from home calls for a cozy sweatshirt. This style is also made of a lightweight French terry so it will keep you warm without weighing you down.

7 The Perform Legging
image
Everlane

$58 each
$90 for two

SHOP IT

A person can never have too many pairs of leggings. With sweat-wicking fabric, minimal seams, and a comfortable high-waist design, Everlane brings its stylish sensibility to activewear. Wear them to your next virtual workout class!

8 The ReNew Hipster
image
Everlane

$15 each
$33 for three

SHOP IT

If you need to replenish your underwear drawer, Everlane is slashing the prices of its hipsters, bikinis, and thongs.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
Shop Adidas' Sale for Cute Home Workout Outfits
What to Buy at Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Anthropologie's Big Weekend Sale Starts...Now
What to Buy at Nordstrom's Flash Sale Right Now
Sephora Is Selling Kat Von D Lipstick for $8
Outdoor Fellow Winter Candles Are On Sale
Nike's Having an Amazing Flash Sale Today
There's a Great Pair of Everlane Pants On Sale
What to Shop at Anthro's 48-Hour Flash Sale
Refresh Your Spring Wardrobe at The Outnet's Sale