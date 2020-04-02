Anthropologie Is Taking 40 Percent Off WFH Essentials

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
If you want to portray a semblance of office life while working from home, allow Anthropologie to help. Right now, the retailer is taking 40 percent off what it calls its "video conference essentials," so you can keep it professional with a blazer on top and sweatpants on the bottom (nobody will see you anyways!). The best part? You can wear these pieces to the office once we're finally able to go back. Shop our favorite picks from the sale, below.
$78
$54.60
Business in the front, party in the back. The mock neckline on this top looks polished and professional, while the tie detail offers a stylish flair.
$18
$10.80
Anthropologie's satin headband adds a cute touch to any outfit—yes, even your T-shirt and sweats.
$98
$68.60
A person can never have too many sweaters. This v-neck can be dressed up with dainty necklaces.
$138
$96.60
This textured blazer offers a modern take on a classic wardrobe staple. Whether you wear this to a Zoom meeting or a virtual happy hour with your friends, one thing's for sure: No Working Girl vibes here.
$48
$33.60
These beaded hoop earrings will make the simplest outfit feel special.
$138
$96.60
Found: A beautiful
robe kimono. This flower style will look just as good with leggings as it does with jeans and a T-shirt. $28
$19.60
If too much screen-time is causing a strain on your eyes, grab a pair of blue light glasses, which blocks damaging blue light rays from your computer and TV.
$98
$58.80
It doesn't get cuter than this subtle tie-dye button-down.
$28
$19.60
Olio E Osso's balm will give your lips a hint of color, and you can also use it on your cheeks.
$58
$43.50
It's official: Maeve's pullover is my new favorite wardrobe staple. With fluttered sleeves a cropped hem, this top goes with everything.
$198
$138.60
Trade in your cozy clothes for a chic caftan. This printed style has the comfort of sweatpants, but it's definitely more presentable for work.
$1,198
$898.50
If you want to use this opportunity to revamp your home office, pick up a new desk. After all, if you're going to spend your days working, you might as well have a nice place to do it.
