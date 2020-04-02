Today's Top Stories
Anthropologie Is Taking 40 Percent Off WFH Essentials

image
Anthropologie

If you want to portray a semblance of office life while working from home, allow Anthropologie to help. Right now, the retailer is taking 40 percent off what it calls its "video conference essentials," so you can keep it professional with a blazer on top and sweatpants on the bottom (nobody will see you anyways!). The best part? You can wear these pieces to the office once we're finally able to go back. Shop our favorite picks from the sale, below.

1 Bette Tie-Back Top
Anthropologie
Current Air Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$78
$54.60

Business in the front, party in the back. The mock neckline on this top looks polished and professional, while the tie detail offers a stylish flair. 

2 Satin Headband
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$18
$10.80

Anthropologie's satin headband adds a cute touch to any outfit—yes, even your T-shirt and sweats.

3 Gabby V-Neck Merino Sweater
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$98
$68.60

A person can never have too many sweaters. This v-neck can be dressed up with dainty necklaces.

4 Filipa Textured Blazer
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$138
$96.60 

This textured blazer offers a modern take on a classic wardrobe staple. Whether you wear this to a Zoom meeting or a virtual happy hour with your friends, one thing's for sure: No Working Girl vibes here. 

5 Macie Hoop Earrings
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$48
$33.60

These beaded hoop earrings will make the simplest outfit feel special. 

6 Sadie Duster Kimono
Anthropologie
Bel Kazan
SHOP IT

$138
$96.60

Found: A beautiful robe kimono. This flower style will look just as good with leggings as it does with jeans and a T-shirt. 

7 Geometric Blue Light Glasses
Anthropologie
I-SEA
SHOP IT

$28
$19.60

If too much screen-time is causing a strain on your eyes, grab a pair of blue light glasses, which blocks damaging blue light rays from your computer and TV. 

8 Tie-Dyed Buttondown
Anthropologie
Cloth & Stone
SHOP IT

$98
$58.80

It doesn't get cuter than this subtle tie-dye button-down.

9 Balm
Anthropologie
Olio E Osso Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$28
$19.60

Olio E Osso's balm will give your lips a hint of color, and you can also use it on your cheeks. 

10 Claire Pullover
Anthropologie
Maeve Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$58
$43.50

It's official: Maeve's pullover is my new favorite wardrobe staple. With fluttered sleeves a cropped hem, this top goes with everything. 

11 Shira Caftan
Anthropologie
Rujuta Sheth Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$198
$138.60  

Trade in your cozy clothes for a chic caftan. This printed style has the comfort of sweatpants, but it's definitely more presentable for work. 

12 Handcarved Samuel Desk
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
SHOP IT

$1,198
$898.50

If you want to use this opportunity to revamp your home office, pick up a new desk. After all, if you're going to spend your days  working, you might as well have a nice place to do it. 

•••

