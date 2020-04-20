Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
My dresser is going to be bursting with leggings by the end of this thing.
Honestly, I can barely remember the last time I wore jeans. Over the past month, sweatpants and leggings have transformed from something I wear to bed or my favorite workout class to the main items in my closet. Fortunately, Adidas is taking 20 percent off its loungewear with the promo code "ADIWEAR," so we can all stock up on some fresh pairs. As the gold standard of activewear, Adidas is known for creating high-quality leggings, sweatshirts, and moisture-wicking tops that actually look cute. Not only is this sale a great opportunity to buy new sweats on the cheap, but you can also wear them to the gym once we're able to go outside again. This sale only applies to select items and sizes are already selling out, so peruse through our favorite picks, below.
$60
$48
Make this cropped sweater your cozy go-to for every virtual happy hour.
$35
$20
Make fun of them all you want—whether you slip on this pair for your next grocery run or wear them around the house, you're bound to get a lot of mileage out of Adidas' popular slides.
$40
$32
Finished with Adidas' signature stripes, this pair of leggings offers a fresh take on this classic wardrobe staple.
$35
$28
If shorts are more your thing, feast your eyes on this breezy pair.
$65
$52
Found: A sweatshirt that you'll want to wear when you "plan to workout."
$22
$17.60
Made with a moisture-wicking fabric, this tee will transition nicely from a work conference call to your next workout. (Or, you know, from your bed to the couch.)
$28
$22.40
Now here's a sports bra you'll actually want to show off during your next virtual workout class.
$35
$28
This pick blends two trends—tie dye and bike shorts—into one very cool pair.
$45
$32
Nowadays, a good pair of sweatpants like this cozy Adidas pair is a necessity.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE HERE