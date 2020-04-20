Today's Top Stories
I Will Be Living in Adidas Thanks to Its Loungewear Sale

My dresser is going to be bursting with leggings by the end of this thing.

Adidas

Honestly, I can barely remember the last time I wore jeans. Over the past month, sweatpants and leggings have transformed from something I wear to bed or my favorite workout class to the main items in my closet. Fortunately, Adidas is taking 20 percent off its loungewear with the promo code "ADIWEAR," so we can all stock up on some fresh pairs. As the gold standard of activewear, Adidas is known for creating high-quality leggings, sweatshirts, and moisture-wicking tops that actually look cute. Not only is this sale a great opportunity to buy new sweats on the cheap, but you can also wear them to the gym once we're able to go outside again. This sale only applies to select items and sizes are already selling out, so peruse through our favorite picks, below.

1 Cropped Sweater
Adidas
SHOP IT

$60
$48

Make this cropped sweater your cozy go-to for every virtual happy hour. 

2 Adilette Comfort Slides
Adidas
SHOP IT

$35
$20

Make fun of them all you want—whether you slip on this pair for your next grocery run or wear them around the house, you're bound to get a lot of mileage out of Adidas' popular slides.

3 Adicolor 3-Stripes Tights
Adidas
SHOP IT

$40
$32 

Finished with Adidas' signature stripes, this pair of leggings offers a fresh take on this classic wardrobe staple. 

4 3-Stripes Shorts
Adidas
SHOP IT

$35
$28

If shorts are more your thing, feast your eyes on this breezy pair. 

5 Kimono
Adidas
SHOP IT

$70
$56

Take your cozy vibes up a couple notches with this printed kimono. 

6 Blocked Cropped Hoodie
Adidas
SHOP IT

$65
$52

Found: A sweatshirt that you'll want to wear when you "plan to workout." 

7 Designed 2 Move Tee
Adidas
SHOP IT

$22
$17.60

Made with a moisture-wicking fabric, this tee will transition nicely from a work conference call to your next workout. (Or, you know, from your bed to the couch.) 

8 Colorblock Bra Top
Adidas
SHOP IT

$28
$22.40

Now here's a sports bra you'll actually want to show off during your next virtual workout class.

9 Short Tights
Adidas
SHOP IT

$35
$28

This pick blends two trends—tie dye and bike shorts—into one very cool pair.  

10 Brilliant Basics Track Pants
Adidas
SHOP IT

$45
$32

Nowadays, a good pair of sweatpants like this cozy Adidas pair is a necessity. 

•••

