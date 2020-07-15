Around this time of the year, guests would fly all over the globe to attend the latest resort 2021 fashion shows. This year, the schedule's a bit different because of the COVID-19 pandemic—but creative directors have opted to show their cruise collections in a myriad of other formats outside of the traditional runway, from releasing videos to creating virtual look books that still get the collection's points across. Although faraway travel destinations might not be in the cards for most of us this year, the 2021 resort looks ahead will reinvigorate that travel fashion itch once it's time to book your getaway ticket.



