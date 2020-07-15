The Best Resort 2021 Looks to Reinvigorate Your Travel Wardrobe
When it's time, of course.
Around this time of the year, guests would fly all over the globe to attend the latest resort 2021 fashion shows. This year, the schedule's a bit different because of the COVID-19 pandemic—but creative directors have opted to show their cruise collections in a myriad of other formats outside of the traditional runway, from releasing videos to creating virtual look books that still get the collection's points across. Although faraway travel destinations might not be in the cards for most of us this year, the 2021 resort looks ahead will reinvigorate that travel fashion itch once it's time to book your getaway ticket.
Louis Vuitton's cruise 2021 collection, titled "Game On," was shot at Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière's studio in Paris. The looks were derived from the designer's visions of his past, present, and future. "Game On is a lighthearted adventure in which all of
the House's spheres of expertise play a role, driven by passionate
craftsmanship, their winning card," said the fashion house in a statement.
An important tidbit to note about Gabriela Hearst's resort 2021 collection is that 60 percent of this collection was created from repurposed or recycled materials. The fashion house used leftover suiting fabric to create new pieces, repurposed its cashmere to create long trenches and dresses, and "hand crochet geodes neck detailing" were turned into swimwear—just to name a few.
Prada's resort 2021 collection was presented in five different videos, each one created by individuals (Terence Nance, Joanna Piotrowska, Martine Syms, Juergen Teller, and Willy Vanderperre) with various perspectives on the collection. "This is an embracing and celebration of that multiplicity—when people cannot commune, we can establish a different type of community, united through ideas, goals, beliefs," said the fashion house in a statement. The clothing itself in this collection were pared down and unostentatious.
Chanel's resort 2021 collection would have brought guests to Capri, but because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Creative Director Virginie Viard reworked her plans. She said in a statement, "We had to adapt: not only did we decide to use fabrics that we already had, but the collection, more generally, evolved towards a trip around the Mediterranean…" The pieces in this collection are designed with the traveler in mind as many are multifunctional: long skirts turn into strapless dresses when pulled up and jackets in black chiffon can be worn by day over a bikini.
Max Mara's resort 2021 collection is called "Reason and Romance." The designs are inspired by the costumes at the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia while the collection, as a whole, is "dedicated to the magnificence and magic" of the city.
"The theme," said Demna Gvasalia to Vogue for the collection, "was dress for yourself. In this lockdown we understood what's important for people who like fashion and like to dress up: You do it for yourself first and foremost." Thus, expect a lot of the brand's classic pieces from tracksuits and hoodies to tees in the collection, which are all presented as e-comm pages in lieu of typical campaign imagery with just models in a dreamy landscape.
For Rag & Bone's resort 2021 collection, the pieces were edited down to what mattered the most in one's wardrobe. This translated to cozy cashmere knits (we need this gray set in our lives), leather, denim separates, and go-to coats.
"I want the dresses and everything else to be worn in the streets, not just during special occasions," said designer Cecilie Bahnsen to Vogue on her resort 2021 collection. For this release, Bahnsen used 100 percent upcycled fabrics from her previous collections to create everyday peplum tops, quilted skirts, and her iconic puff sleeve and dress silhouettes.