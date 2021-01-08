Today's Top Stories
Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Shop the Best Styles From Sarah Flint's Semi-Annual Sale

Pssst Meghan Markle loves the brand.

By Kelsey Mulvey
sarah flint sale
Getty Images

Now through Sunday, January 10, Sarah Flint, the shoe brand beloved by Meghan Markle, is offering up to 40 percent off select styles. The direct-to-consumer retailer is known for making shoes that are equal parts stylish and comfortable. And, for a limited time only, you can score a covetable pair at a steep discount. Take a break from your rotation of fuzzy socks and slippers, and shop the best shoes from the sale, ahead.

1 of 10
Marina Boots
Sarah Flint sarahflint.com
SHOP IT

$695 $417 (40% off) 

Trade in your bulky boots for Sarah Flint's Marina style. With a 3.3-inch heel, rose detailing, and suede uppers, this option will look perfect with a sweater dress. 

2 of 10
Perfect Zip Bootie
Sarah Flint sarahflint.com
SHOP IT

$525 $315 (40% off)

Anyone who's looking for a versatile pair of shoes will love these booties. Decked out with a modest heel and zipper closure, this pair will transition nicely from day to night. 

3 of 10
Olivia Boots
Sarah Flint sarahflint.com
SHOP IT

$595 $357 (40% off)

Sarah Flint's Olivia boots feature a durable leather exterior and thick sole so they can combat all of the elements. Mother Nature is no match for this tough pair.

4 of 10
Rosie Heels
Sarah Flint sarahflint.com
SHOP IT

$345 $241.50 (30% off)

Torn between heels and flats? Thanks to Sarah Flint's Rosie style, you can get the best of both worlds.

5 of 10
Sylvia Flats
Sarah Flint sarahflint.com
SHOP IT

$385 $269.50 (30% off)

Found: A great pair of flats you can wear with pretty much anything. In fact, they can double as house shoes when you're inside.

6 of 10
Alexandra 50 Boots
Sarah Flint sarahflint.com
SHOP IT

$725 $435 (40% off)

Take your boot game to new heights with Sarah Flint's Alexandra 50 style. The tortoise-printed stack heel can make any outfit chic. 

7 of 10
Perfect Emma Heels
Sarah Flint sarahflint.com
SHOP IT

$355 $248.50 (30% off)

On the other hand, the Perfect Emma heels offer the same pizzazz during the warmer months ahead. Whether you wear them with cropped pants or a cute skirt, you're bound to get a lot of mileage out of this pair. 

8 of 10
Ilene x Gravati Shoes
Sarah Flint sarahflint.com
SHOP IT

$425 $297.50 (30% off)

Sarah Flint teamed up with the Gravati factory to create this gender-neutral style. The leather exterior and gold buckles offer the perfect finishing touch.

9 of 10
Bennett Loafers
Sarah Flint sarahflint.com
SHOP IT

$395 $276.50 (30% off)

Dress up a white T-shirt and jeans with these fun printed loafers.

10 of 10
Perfect Pump 85 Heels
Sarah Flint sarahflint.com
SHOP IT

$355 $248.50 (30% off) 

This gorgeous wine hue deftly strikes a balance between subtle and statement. The perfect pair of heels doesn't exi—

What to Buy From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
