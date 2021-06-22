Today's Top Stories
New Balance Workout Gear Is Up to 50% Off Right Now

Even its cult-classic "dad sneakers" are on sale.

By Hannah Morrill
new balance sneakers
Jeremy MoellerGetty Images

How are you hanging in after the retail/consumerism bliss that is Amazon Prime Day(s)? As the Prime Day twilight sets, the New Balance summer sale rises in the east. Tons of great New Balance is on really big sale! And not the kind of sale where only winter parkas and baby size/odd color runs are left. Really cute stuff—arguably the cutest stuff—is on deep sale in all sorts of sizes. In fact, 417 women's pieces are on sale but rather than having to dig through them all yourself, we did the tedious clicking/very fun editing. Enjoy!

1 574
New Balance
SHOP IT

Not a regular dad sneaker, a cool dad sneaker.

$79.99 $69.99 (15% off)

2 Fuel Bra
New Balance
SHOP IT

Sports bras with a criss-cross back are the only sports bras. I said what I said.  

$44.99 $32.99 (25% off)

3 Printed Accelerate Short 2.5 Inch
New Balance
SHOP IT

The perfect length, the perfect lightweight-doesn't-cling-to-your-thighs fabric, the cheeriest print. 

$34.99 $16.99 (50% off)

4 Pullover Hoodie
New Balance
SHOP IT

Do not question if you need another hoodie in your life. Just make room in your drawer and accept you definitely do. 

$59.99 $29.99 (50% off)

5 Sport Style Optiks Woven Pant
New Balance
SHOP IT

America is healing, but sweatpants are still king.  

$69.99 $34.99 (50% off)

6 Womens Waist Pack
New Balance
SHOP IT

Love how they call this a waist pack. We know you are a fanny and we still love you!

$29.99 $19.99 (30% off)

7 Athletics Woven Pant
New Balance
SHOP IT

Baggy windpants in a sophisticated mauve greige. Add a bucket hat and welcome in the '90s.

$74.99 $36.99 (50% off)

8 Accelerate Tank
New Balance
SHOP IT

You do need another workout tank, and this one comes in four colors.

$27.99 $20.99 (25% off)

9 997H
New Balance
SHOP IT

Depending on where and when you grew up, this was the shoe for all the cool people. Give a wink to the in crowd with a subtle, updated take.

$89.99 $79.99 (10% off)

10 All Terrain Jacket
New Balance
SHOP IT

Wear to work out, or wear it to pick up takeout and look like a boss.

$139.99 $69.99 (50% off)

